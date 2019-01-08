The Virginia state Senate seat formerly held by Jennifer Wexton will remain in Democratic hands after progressive state Del. Jennifer B. Boysko beat former Republican delegate Joe T. May in a special election Tuesday.

Boysko easily defeated May, 81, a moderate who served 20 years in the House of Delegates but lost his Loudoun County seat in 2013 after conservative Republicans said the $3.5 billion transportation funding law he wrote was out of step with their agenda.

Boysko declared victory 45 minutes after the polls closed, on the strength of her support in the Loudoun County majority of the district. She did even better in Fairfax County, ending up with an unofficial margin of about 70 to 30 percent.

“Our message resonated — building a strong economy for everyone, addressing gun violence and standing up for education,” she said from her victory party at an Irish pub in Sterling. She vowed to head to Richmond on Tuesday night in time for the opening of the General Assembly session Wednesday.

This was a low-turnout special election — about 16 percent in both Loudoun and Fairfax — and even a supportive tweet from Hillary Clinton at 10:33 a.m. did not spur many Fairfax and Loudoun voters to visit the polls.

“Know someone in Northern Virginia, specifically Fairfax or Loudoun County? They may have the chance to vote for @JenniferBoysko today in Senate District 33’s special election. Spread the word — voting info here: elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal … #KeepSD33,” the former Democratic presidential nominee tweeted.



Virginia Del. Jennifer Boysko, second from left, talks with Sabah Iqbal, left, Koran Saines and Rabiah Ahmed at a meet-and-greet Dec. 18, in Sterling, Va., while running for the Virginia Senate. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The senator-elect will be sworn in after the state Board of Elections certifies the results, probably Friday afternoon, said state Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar. The annual legislative session in Richmond begins Wednesday.

Boysko’s win leaves the state Senate closely divided, with 21 Republicans and 19 Democrats. The Democratic Party is hoping to flip at least two Senate seats in November, when every lawmaker is up for reelection, and seize control of the chamber.

After a decade of statewide losses and a 2017 blue wave that nearly wiped out the GOP majority in the legislature, May was considered the best hope for the Republican Party in increasingly blue Northern Virginia.

In a statement after his loss, May said, “While we were not victorious tonight, I believe seeking unity over strife and putting results before politics are guiding principles that are always worth fighting for — no matter the odds.”

Boysko represents an emboldened progressive Democratic Party base that is looking to push deeper into Virginia’s historically conservative exurbs, where Wexton easily ousted two-term congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R) in the fall midterm elections, part of a blue wave in which Democrats flipped three congressional seats. Among other things, Boysko championed legislation last year that would require companies to avoid using animals while testing cosmetics or household cleaners.

The Senate District 33, which straddles Loudoun and Fairfax counties in an area near Dulles International Airport, has been held by Democrats since 2006. Traffic congestion, school funding and affordable health care are among the chief concerns.

In November, then-U. S. Senate candidate Corey A. Stewart (R) lost the district to Sen. Tim Kaine (D) by 41 points, and voters strongly backed Wexton over Comstock, according to the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project.

Boysko, 52, tilted toward the political center, stressing her efforts to deal with transportation problems and limit Interstate 66 tolls during morning and evening rush hours.

Antonio Olivo and Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.