From left, Democratic Reps. Jennifer Wexton, Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria of Virginia. Spanberger and Luria have joined Wexton, and other Democratic members of the Virginia congressional delegation, in calling for the impeachment of President Trump. (Cal Cary, Ryan M. Kelly and Vicki Cronis-Nohe/Cal Cary, Ryan M. Kelly and Vicki Cronis-Nohe for The Washington Post)

Democratic Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger, both from Virginia, say Congress should impeach President Trump if allegations he pressured a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent are true.

They joined five fellow freshmen lawmakers with backgrounds in national security to announce their position in an op-ed in The Washington Post late Monday.

They urged their colleagues in Congress “to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us,” including impeachment hearings, to investigate allegations against Trump.

Trump is alleged to have used his position to ask the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival, while withholding U.S. funding as leverage. His administration also prevented Congress from being informed about a whistleblower claim.

Luria, who represents a military heavy distinct in Virginia Beach, also put out an additional statement calling for impeachment with no caveats.

She said the president’s actions show “a total disregard for our democratic political process.”

“It is clear to me that he has betrayed the public trust and abandoned his obligations to the Constitution by elevating his own interests over the national interest,” she said. “Allegations of this gross misconduct meet the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors set by the Constitution. Congress must investigate and use the full extent of its powers to check these alleged abuses of presidential power. The House must move forward with impeachment.”

In a letter to her suburban Richmond constituents, Spanberger said the revelations “have started a new chapter, and they must be treated as such.”

“I want to make clear to the people of Central Virginia that these allegations, if proved true, pose a threat to our national security, endanger the integrity of our elections, and represent impeachable offenses. Congress must urgently determine if these allegations are true,” she said.

Spanberger is a former CIA officer and Luria is a former Navy commander who served for 20 years. Both won districts that voted for Trump.

Luria does not yet have a Republican challenger, although that is expected to change after the November legislative races.

Tina Ramirez, who leads a nonprofit organization devoted to religious liberty, is the only Republican so far raising money to run against Spanberger.

Independent analysts at Cook Political Report consider the races a toss up, while forecasters at Inside Elections and the University of Virginia Center for Politics say the districts lean or tilt Democratic.

Rachel Bitecofer, a political scientist at Christopher Newport University, said favoring impeachment could help Luria and Spanberger’s reelection efforts.

“This particular incident is just such a clear-cut violation of the oath of office,” she said. “It becomes an untenable position for some who purports to be a national security candidate to ignore flagrant abuses of power.”

In 2018, she predicted Luria and Spanberger’s districts would flip blue, based on a surge in turnout by millennials and college-educated suburban women motivated to vote against Trump.

Among Virginia Democrats in the House, Reps. Gerald E. Connolly, Don Beyer and Jennifer Wexton previously called for impeachment; Reps. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott and A. Donald McEachin have said investigations should continue.

