RICHMOND — Virginia Democrats cheered and Republicans lobbed their sharpest “T-Mac” barbs Thursday in response to former governor Terry McAuliffe’s decision to forgo a White House bid and devote the next year to turning the General Assembly blue.

“It really doesn’t get much better than Terry raising money,” said Del. Lashrecse Aird (D-Petersburg), adding that other Democrats she has spoken with share her excitement. “Terry has been very popular with Virginians . . . so it makes it very easy for him to step into this role.”

McAuliffe, who had been mulling a presidential bid at least since leaving the Executive Mansion 15 months ago, announced late Wednesday that he would not run.

He said his decision was based in part on the predicament of home-state Democrats, who seemed on the cusp of seizing control of the legislature until McAuliffe’s successor, Gov. Ralph Northam, and two other top Democrats were swallowed by scandal.

McAuliffe says he will serve campaigner-in-chief for Democrats running for the state House and Senate, assuming a leadership role that Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring normally would have fulfilled.

Northam and Herring admitted in February to wearing blackface as young men, and two women have accused Fairfax of sexual assault years ago — claims he has vigorously denied. All three remain in office, but have struggled to move past the controversies.



Del. Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria), chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus, said McAuliffe could provide a range of help to Democrats. “It can be anything from just helping candidates on the ground, firing up people before they knock on doors, our fundraising efforts – I think it can span the spectrum,” she said. “He’s a person of his word. When he says he’s all in, believe it.”

One race that will likely be a top priority for McAuliffe is the contest in which Democrat Dan Helmer is seeking to unseat Del. Tim Hugo (R) in an increasingly moderate district that straddles Fairfax and Prince William counties.

The 2017 blue wave left Hugo the lone Republican state delegate in Northern Virginia after he beat a Democratic challenger by just 96 votes.

This year, his race with Helmer has drawn the most money of any state contest so far, with Hugo raising $162,000 since January and Helmer close behind with $124,000.

Democrats need to flip two seats in the House to win control; they are also two seats shy of a majority in the senate.

Helmer, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, said McAuliffe is “going to be a great contributor.” He added that he expects Democrats from across the country to get involved as well, because that Virginia is the only state in the country where control of the legislature is likely to be decided in fall elections.

Hugo countered thathe’s not worried, noting that he won his 2013 election by 20 points the same year McAuliffe became governor. “I’m going to work hard, run on my record and we’ll win,” Hugo said.

Before his four-year term as Virginia governor — his first elective office — McAuliffe was best known as a record-smashing and sometimes-controversial fundraiser for national Democrats, including his close friends Bill and Hillary Clinton. Virginia is the only state where governors cannot run for reelection.

Even Republicans concede that McAuliffe’s decision will likely mean more money for Democrats. But they also seized on his involvement as an opportunity to launch a new round of jabs at Democratic politicians, and as a sign of profound weakness for theparty.

“T-Mac will do a great job bringing in gobs of shady special interest money, which most Dem candidates claim to hate,” John Findlay, executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia, said in an email, using an old nickname for the former governor.

“McAuliffe can’t change the facts: Governor Blackface refuses to appear in public because he is so despised. Democrats are preventing Justin Fairfax’s accusers from having a public hearing. The fact Democrats think they will be saved by a failed presidential candidate is truly pitiful.”

Republicans also see an opportunity to try tying Democrats to yet more scandal. As an entrepreneur, McAuliffe mixed business and politics in ways that sometimes raised eyebrows and led to investigations, including of the electric car company GreenTech.

“Here’s a guy who portrayed himself as a successful businessman by putting together a failed electric car company that took thousands of dollars in taxpayer money and delivered on nothing,” said Chris LaCivita, a GOP operative who worked against McAuliffe’s 2013 gubernatorial bid. “If anyone thinks that the Clinton’s bagman is going to be the savior for Virginia Democrats, they must be really desperate.”

Republicans have not won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009. And President Trump’s unpopularity helped Democrats make inroads into previously red suburbs, picking up 15 House of Delegates seats in 2017. Republicans hung onto control by dint of a lottery — a name pulled out of bowl — to settle a tied race.

That momentum may have changed with the scandals that erupted in February.

The party’s troubles were on McAuliffe’s mind a week ago, after a Planned Parenthood dinner put on by his wife, former first lady Dorothy McAuliffe.

The McAuliffes had invited Democratic Party Chairwoman Susan Swecker to spend the night at their McLean home. In the pool house that has been the site of many a Democratic fundraiser, dressed in pajamas and robes, the three of them stayed up until 4 a.m. talking about many things — but always coming back to what could be done to help Virginia Democrats.

McAuliffe said it was that conversation — coupled with the news a few days later that Northam had skipped a fundraiser that drew protestors, and that he, Fairfax and Herring had raised little money since the scandals — that convinced him not to run for the White House.

“I think we all know where we are and what the situation is,” Swecker said in an interview Thursday. “It’s time for all hands on deck, because this is an incredibly pivotal and important election.”

