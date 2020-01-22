Opposition geared up even before the Virginia Pro-Choice Coalition’s morning announcement about the effort. The Family Foundation, a conservative and faith-based lobby in Richmond, urged its supporters in an email to contact legislators ahead of a Wednesday afternoon committee hearing for two of the bills.

The Democrats, led by House Majority Leader Charniele L. Herring (Alexandria) and Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond), want to remove a number of abortion restrictions that they say are medically unnecessary and burdensome.

“We know this is just one step in unraveling decades of anti-woman legislation,” McClellan said. “If there was ever a time to respect woman’s autonomy, that time is now. ”

Advanced practice medical professionals, such as nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives, would be able to perform first-trimester abortions under the bill. No longer would women have to review what abortion rights activists call biased materials, decide whether to listen to the fetus’s heartbeat or view an ultrasound image before the procedure. The requirement for an ultrasound and a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion would be eliminated.

Republicans, unable to ban abortion, in 2011 passed targeted regulation of abortion providers laws, which require clinics performing more than a few abortions per month to meet hospital-level standards for their building. The Democrats want to undo those laws.

Another set of bills would require all health insurance plans to cover the costs of services, drugs, devices and procedures related to reproductive health.

The bill “will remove political interference between a woman and her doctor,” said Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-Fairfax), the chief co-sponsor of SB733. “We are going to say goodbye to treating abortion providers differently from other health-care providers … The bottom line here is once a woman decides to have an abortion, it should be safe, it should be affordable, it should be free of punishment or judgment.”

Boysko said she is optimistic that Democrats will be able to pass the bills this year because “women in Virginia are demanding it.” The message of the November elections was clear, she added.

A Quinnipiac University poll in 2018 reported that 24 percent of Virginians said abortion should be legal in all cases, and 40 percent said it should be legal in most cases.