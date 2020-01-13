Within the space of an hour, the first bill had sailed out of the committee, headed for the full Senate. It would cap handgun purchases at one per month, reinstating a law that was in place in the state from 1989 to 2012.

The hearing opened on the first business day since Democrats imposed a ban on guns in the Capitol. The ban was not the result of legislation, but was imposed by a joint House-Senate rules committee, which has the power to set policy for the Capitol and the Pocahontas Building without review from the full legislature.

The move angered Republicans accustomed to carrying firearms on the floor of the House and Senate, and it drew some gun rights activists to the Capitol Square on Monday, wearing bright orange “Guns Save Lives” stickers instead of concealed weapons.

“It’s a wholesale assault on constitutional rights,” said Lindsay Trittipoe, 61, of Richmond.

Lines stretched for blocks as activists waited to pass through metal detectors at the front doors of the Pocahontas Building, the legislative office building included in the ban. Legislative staffers, who until Monday had been exempt from screening, were also forced into another blocks-long line at a back door to the building.

For Arnold Farber, a retired computer specialist from Hanover, the gun ban and the gun-control legislation Democrats have in the hopper prompted him to make his first trip to lobby lawmakers at the Capitol. He said he had never attended a gun rights event until his county — like more than 100 other counties — recently declared itself a Second Amendment “sanctuary,” meaning local law enforcement would refuse to enforce new gun restrictions.

“We never had an attack [on gun rights] like this before,” said Farber, 73.

Democrats expect to adopt far-reaching gun control legislation this year, now that they have control of the state House, Senate and Executive Mansion for the first time in a generation.

The committee has 10 gun control bills on its Monday docket. They include measures to require criminal background checks for any firearms sale or transfer; limit handgun purchases to one per month; allow localities to ban firearms at local government meetings, or government buildings, or at certain permitted events, such as rallies; and create a “red-flag” law that would allow authorities to temporarily seize weapons from someone deemed a danger to himself or others.

The Capitol gun ban, adopted Friday afternoon and put into effect that night at midnight, applies to lawmakers and visitors alike. Previously, visitors could carry guns into the Capitol and the House gallery with a conceal-carry permit, although they were not allowed in the Senate gallery.

The new policy also applies to delegates and senators, some of whom regularly carry guns on the floor. Even if those lawmakers work in law enforcement, they are prohibited from entering the Capitol armed unless they are on duty in their law-enforcement capacity.

But as a practical matter, Capitol Police Col. Steve Pike said Friday, the policy will not be enforced with lawmakers, who will not be required to pass through metal detectors. He also noted that lawmakers are immune from prosecution during the session, under a law intended to ensure their performance of the people’s business is not impeded.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) applauded Friday’s policy change, which mirrors gun bans already in place in executive-branch buildings. His office said he, along with state and local law enforcement, is reviewing options for regulating weapons in outdoor areas of Capitol Square, “in light of incoming intelligence” — a reference to plans for an enormous gun rights rally planned for Jan. 20.

Organizers say that event could draw tens of thousands of heavily armed protesters, including militias and members of extremist groups from across the country.

The gun ban was imposed by the Joint Rules Committee, a panel of House and Senate members whose decisions on Capitol policy are not subject to review by the full legislature. Democrats outnumber Republicans on the panel 11 to 5, and the vote fell along party lines.