Neighbors on opposite sides have vandalized one another’s political signs. Pro-Trump caravans have rallied at crowded early-voting sites, while thousands of voters who avoided those long lines worry that Postal Service delays will keep their absentee ballots from arriving on time.

With several rallies planned in the area regardless of the outcome, businesses in some areas of D.C. have boarded up their windows after city officials advised them to keep their insurance information handy.

“We all know we are in an unprecedented time,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said at a news conference Monday, the last day of early voting in the District. “I personally have never seen this amount of boarding up of D.C. businesses, triggering for a lot of people a time in our country where we have to be concerned about peaceful transitions of power, or the fair counting of votes, or the unintimidated access to the polls.”

Such worries briefly spiked in Virginia on Monday after a state Department of Elections Web portal allowing voters to confirm that their absentee ballots were received went dark for most of the day.

Aubrey Thornton, of McLean, who wrote to ProPublica’s Electionland voter tip line about the problem, said he wanted to check to make sure his absentee ballot had been recorded after mailing it back in mid-October, but he saw a message reading, “Ballot information was not found.”

“I just assumed it would be there,” said Thornton, 48, measuring his anxiety level at “a 10” while making plans to show up to vote for Biden and other Democratic candidates in person Tuesday if it turned out that his absentee ballot never made it in. A Department of Elections spokeswoman did not respond to questions about the issue.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in both Maryland and D.C.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he was confident that the election could take place safely despite the rising trendlines of the coronavirus in some portions of the state.

State elections officials have stepped up protocols for cleaning and social distancing at polling places, and distributed $9 million in federal Cares Act funding for personal protective gear such as masks, face shields and hand sanitizer for ballot workers, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said.

After 45 days of early voting, more than 2.7 million Virginians have already cast their ballots, representing more than half of the state’s electorate. But those who voted early contended with long lines at some polling places — including waiting as much as seven hours in Virginia Beach on Saturday, the last day of early voting.

Besides the presidential election, Virginians will decide on 11 congressional races and the contest between Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) and Republican Daniel Gade.

Democrats hope to gain a House seat in the 5th District, currently held by outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), where Democrat Cameron Webb and Republican Bob Good are in a close contest.

Republicans aim to oust freshman Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Elaine Luria (D-Va.) in their moderate districts. State Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpepper) is challenging Spanberger in the 7th District, and Republican Scott Taylor is challenging Luria in the 2nd District.

Virginia voters will also decide on a proposed state amendment that would change how political maps are redrawn, and several municipalities have local elections.

In the District, more than 260,000 residents had cast their votes through Sunday, more than half the city’s electorate, according to the D.C. Board of Elections. Of that number, about 69,000 residents voted in person — boosting officials’ hopes that Tuesday’s voting lines will be manageable.

Voters are deciding the outcome of a crowded D.C. Council race, in which 23 candidates are vying for two at-large seats, though Democratic incumbent Robert C. White Jr. (D) is heavily favored to win reelection. Voters also are deciding the fate of a ballot measure that would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other psychoactive drugs.

In Maryland, all eight House incumbents are expected to win reelection.

Voters there will decide whether to legalize betting for sports events and other entertainment, such as awards shows.

Another ballot initiative asks voters to amend the Maryland Constitution to give state lawmakers more power over spending. That proposal would also grant the governor line-item veto power over the budget, a new authority.

Locally, voters in Montgomery County will decide on four ballot initiatives that could affect their property taxes or the makeup of their government. Prince George’s County voters will elect five school board members.

By midafternoon Monday, the last day of early voting in Maryland, 2,256,273 voters had cast ballots — 55 percent of registered voters. Four years ago, just 27 percent of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot before Election Day.