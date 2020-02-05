The Metro board’s executive committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider whether to further reprimand Dorsey or seek his removal.

“I’m deeply embarrassed and disappointed,” Dorsey, a Democrat who serves on the Arlington County Board, said in a telephone interview. “The initial error of not reporting the donation is on me; it’s my fault. But I’m sorry it has been conflated with [the bankruptcy]. My behavior and contributions and performance of my public service has never been compromised.”

Dorsey was forced by the Metro board in November to give up his finance committee chairmanship and to pledge to return a $10,000 campaign donation from the Amalgamated Transit Union, whose local represents about 13,000 Metro workers. He was running for reelection to the Arlington County Board at the time.

Dorsey is considered friendly to labor; it was the first time the ATU donated to him.

He was required to report the June 21 donation within 10 days but did not report it until Oct. 30, which he called “an oversight.”

The ethics lapse came months after Jack Evans, then a D.C. Council member, resigned from the Metro board due to another ethics investigation, which found he was receiving money from a parking company that does business with Metro.

Paul Smedberg, the Metro board chairman, said that although Dorsey has committed no ethical lapses since November, “nonetheless the executive committee will meet in executive session since the remedy has not been satisfied.”

Dorsey has recused himself from votes involving the union this winter, Smedberg said, adding, “It’s my intention to protect the integrity of the board.”

Dorsey, whose campaign fund showed a balance of $3,298 by the end of December, said he solicited enough donations to cover the $10,000 refund by the end of 2019. In response to a question from a former political opponent at an Arlington County Board meeting last month, he said he had written a check to the union before the end of 2019.

But union officials told The Washington Post they never received the check, and Dorsey said it may have been lost. He said the check would have bounced anyway because some of the expected donations did not come through.

Dorsey would not identify the donors who had pledged money; neither they nor the check he said he wrote to the union is listed on the campaign report he filed in December.

Dorsey said he did not think he had to list the expenditure until the check was cashed.

But state Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper pointed to Section 6.1 of the code, which says “The report must list the expenditures in order by the date that the expenditure was made (earliest first). It is not acceptable to report the expenditure on the date that the expenditure cleared the bank account.”

Another Section, 3.4, says contributions should be reported when received.

The state Department of Elections has no enforcement power. “Allegations of violations of Virginia’s campaign finance laws should be referred to the attorney for the commonwealth of the locality in which the candidate resides,” Piper said.

Dorsey said he asked his fellow Arlington board member Katie Cristol, who is also the chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, to replace him on the Metro board, a request that Cristol verified.

She said it is more likely that Matt Letourneau, currently the alternate for the Virginia delegation, would take Dorsey’s place as the voting member. He would be formally appointed by the NVTC at its next meeting, in March.

Since Nov. 7, Dorsey has missed eight of 14 Metro meetings and recused himself from three committee meetings where budget preparations were discussed.

The ATU donation came at a time when Dorsey, 48, was facing personal financial difficulties. His family’s home was threatened with foreclosure after he fell behind in his mortgage and accrued tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt.

As he was running for his second term on the Arlington board, he filed a petition for personal bankruptcy, which he did not disclose to the voting public because, he said at the time, “the public’s interest is to see that I’m able to do the public’s business.”

He said the cause of the debt was a drop in his income after he gave up some outside employment to focus on board work.

As a member of the county board, Dorsey makes $55,147 per year; he said he brings in another $50,000 as a communications and policy consultant.

Dorsey is widely respected by his colleagues for his work on both the county board and the Metro board. After Dorsey’s campaign opponent Audrey Clement complained at the Jan. 25 board meeting that Dorsey had yet to repay the union donation, board Chair Libby Garvey said Dorsey gives “incredibly good service to us.