Christian Dorsey, the Arlington County Board member who for the past 18 months has been Virginia’s voting representative on the Metro Board, has resigned in the wake of questions about his failure to repay a $10,000 campaign donation from Metro’s biggest labor union.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, which appoints Metro members from Virginia, announced Thursday that Dorsey (D) has stepped down. His position will be filled by Matt LeTourneau, the Virginia alternate, through February.

The NVTC board will appoint a permanent replace at its March 5 meeting, commission chair Katie Kristol said in an email to commission members.

Dorsey who promised three months ago to repay a $10,000 campaign donation that violated the board’s ethics policy, has not yet refunded the money.

He said Wednesday that he requested in January that NVTC replace him on the Metro board, where he has served for four years.

He was a non-voting representative before the board was reorganized and he became the Virginia voting representative.

Dorsey came under fire after he disclosed to Metro in late October that he had accepted a $10,000 donation for his re-election campaign for the Arlington County Board from the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents about 13,000 Metro employees.

Dorsey, as the chairman of Metro’s finance committee, often dealt with labor matters.