The NVTC board will appoint a permanent replace at its March 5 meeting, commission chair Katie Kristol said in an email to commission members.

Dorsey who promised three months ago to repay a $10,000 campaign donation that violated the board’s ethics policy, has not yet refunded the money.

He said Wednesday that he requested in January that NVTC replace him on the Metro board, where he has served for four years.

He was a non-voting representative before the board was reorganized and he became the Virginia voting representative.

Dorsey came under fire after he disclosed to Metro in late October that he had accepted a $10,000 donation for his re-election campaign for the Arlington County Board from the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents about 13,000 Metro employees.