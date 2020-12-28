It can take several months to get an appointment for in-person services, and new drivers need at least two appointments — one to take the written test for a learner’s permit, the other for the road test.

But the DMV and state lawmakers have taken steps to try to ease the strain, partly by expanding the number of testing sites available to any Virginian seeking a license. Advocates for immigrants are urging prospective drivers to make good use of any delays by studying Virginia’s rules of the road.

“We wish that was not the case, that from day one everyone would be served,” said Luis A. Aguilar, the Virginia director of the CASA immigrant advocacy group. “But having this reality, it means moving to the next step, which means making sure people are prepared.”

Undocumented immigrants seeking licenses have failed the required tests at high rates in some of the other states that offer them, Aguilar said.

So, CASA has posted a Spanish-language version of the state’s driving manual online and plans to hold in-person courses for people without Internet access.

The new law marks a sharp policy shift for the commonwealth, where Democrats won control of the state House and Senate a year ago for the first time in decades. Together with Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the legislature enacted sweeping changes that Republicans had long blocked, from expanding gay rights and voting access to raising the minimum wage and tightening gun laws.

Extending driving privileges to undocumented immigrants — something available in the District, Maryland and 14 other states — was part of that push. The change was billed as a way to increase safety on Virginia roads and improve the lives of undocumented immigrants and their families. Republican opponents said the cards could help immigrants falsely pass for American citizens.

Advocates initially lobbied for standard licenses, but to get buy-in from more conservative Democrats, legislators settled instead for the driver privilege cards. Those look almost identical to ordinary licenses, but are not federal “Real ID” cards and cannot be used as identification to board an airplane or enter a secure federal facility.

The cards are available to noncitizens who are Virginia residents, have reported income in Virginia or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in the state.

The DMV now offers about 45,000 written test appointments and about 5,000 road skills test appointments per month, department spokeswoman spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin said. As immigrants add to the demand for DMV appointments, she said the department is opening a second customer service center in Sterling on Monday.

It is also partnering with Fairfax County to conduct testing at schools or other county buildings currently not in use because of the pandemic. Those locations were still being finalized, she said.

One immigrant who will be seeking the new card is Nerbir Rodriguez, who made his way from El Salvador to Fairfax County 16 years ago and helped lobby for the new law.

Rodriguez, now 36, worked in construction when he first arrived in the county, but he said his bosses sometimes cheated him out of his wages. He eventually decided to go into business for himself as a landscaper. The only hitch: He needed to drive to get to various job sites, and he did not have a license.

Rodriguez said he drove illegally for about seven years, and periodically got stopped and charged with driving without a license.

One time, police turned him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I was three times put in jail and one of those times, the police passed me to immigration and ICE, and so I was locked up through ICE,” Rodriguez, speaking in Spanish, said through an interpreter. “I was very close to being deported.”

He hired a lawyer and escaped deportation, but not before spending three months in jail. His company — growing before he was locked up — crumbled by the time he got out.

“I lost everything, absolutely everything,” he said. “I got out of that jail without money. And the only family member that I had abandoned me, and even sold the few things that I had.”

Rodriguez’s lawyer helped him apply for political asylum about two years ago, based on circumstances that Rodriguez declined to discuss in an interview. As an asylum-seeker, he was allowed to get a license through a mechanism unrelated to the new law.

But that license is about to expire, and Rodriguez is not sure whether it’s renewable. So he will apply for the new driver privilege card instead.

