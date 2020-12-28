Just 72 people showed up on Saturday for the first day of in-person voting for the Prince William County-area district seat that Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Prince William) vacated to focus on her campaign for governor, with none of the 350 absentee ballots sent to voters for the election returned, election officials said.

Nearly 51,000 active voters live in the district, according to the state department of elections.

On the Eastern Shore, where voters are choosing a successor to Del. Joseph Lindsey (D-Norfolk), who left to become a Norfolk general district court judge, a total of 53 voters have cast ballots since early voting began there on Dec. 18, most of them in person, officials said.

That district is home to about 43,380 voters, state figures show.

“It’s the holidays,” said Anna Hash, head of the elections office in Stafford County, part of which falls into Carroll Foy’s 2nd District. “A lot of people aren’t paying attention.”

The turnout is likely to increase after the New Year, particularly on the day of the Jan. 5 elections, officials said.

The winners of both races will serve until January 2022, when Carroll Foy’s and Lindsey’s terms were set to expire.

But the low profile of both special elections makes it harder for the candidates vying to replace the two incumbents for the remainder of their terms to gain visibility for their campaigns.

Democrat Candi King, an education advocate who lives in Dumfries, has an edge in Carroll Foy’s solidly blue 2nd district over Republican Heather Mitchell, who lives in Stafford.

But Mitchell, who was a senior aide to former Prince William County Board chairman Corey A. Stewart (R), may have broader name recognition in the district after an unsuccessful effort to defeat Carroll Foy last year, where the Republican took 39 percent of the vote.

In Lindsey’s 90th District, Democrat Angelia Williams Graves, a Norfolk city council member since 2011, is competing against Republican Sylvia Bryant, a political newcomer who works as an office manager for a Portsmouth-based construction company.

Election officials in those districts say they will be open to receive ballots in person through Saturday, and will process absentee ballots that are returned by Jan. 5. There will be no early voting held on Friday due to the New Year’s holiday.

In Prince William County, in-person voting for the 2nd District is operating through drive-through lanes at Veterans Memorial Park in Woodbridge, 14300 Veterans Drive, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. In Stafford County, voters can cast ballots at 1300 Courthouse Road from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

For the 90th District, in-person voting in Norfolk is held at 810 Union St. between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. In Virginia Beach, voters can go to Building 14 at 2449 Princess Anne Road to cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Donna Patterson, the head of Virginia Beach’s elections office, said about 80 voters in the city are part of the 90th District. As of Monday, none had cast a ballot.