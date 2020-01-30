Virginia’s General Assembly, newly controlled by Democrats in both chambers, finalized its passage of the ERA on Monday, becoming the 38th state to do so and meeting a threshold of approval by three-quarters of the states.

But that was almost four decades after the deadline set by Congress when the amendment — which guarantees legal protections on the basis of sex — was first approved. Nevada ratified the amendment in 2017, and Illinois in 2018.

Two federal lawsuits on the matter have already been filed: one opposes ratification, and was filed in Alabama by the attorneys general of Alabama, Louisiana, and South Dakota; the other supports ratification and was filed in Massachusetts by Equal Means Equal, The Yellow Roses and Katherine Weitbrecht.

Several bills are also pending in Congress to address the earlier deadlines.

Five states — Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota — have rescinded their earlier ratifications, but pro-ERA activists question whether they are legally able to do so.

The Alabama lawsuit seeks to bar the National Archives and Records Administration from certifying the vote, and led to the DOJ letter. The archivist said he will follow the DOJ advice unless a final federal court decision overrides it.