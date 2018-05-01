Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors adopted a budget Tuesday that will raise homeowners’ property taxes by an average of $241 per year, funding raises for county and school employees.

The $4.29 billion budget, which boosts the tax rate on homes to $1.15 per $100 of assessed value, also will cover extra spending on police and parks and efforts to address gangs, mental illness and opioid drug abuse.

The board approved the plan 8 to 2, with Supervisors Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) and John C. Cook (R-Braddock) voting no.