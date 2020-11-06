A state historical marker commemorating the June 1, 1861, battle where Marr died — the first land confrontation in the war — will be given to the state Department of Historic Resources. A pair of Dahlgren howitzers that were also in front of the complex will go to the Manassas National Battlefield Park in nearby Prince William County.
“We started today with a Fairfax County that better reflects our values,” Jeff C. McKay (D), chair of the county board, said in a tweet Friday announcing the monuments had been removed. The items are being stored in a county warehouse until the donations are complete, McKay wrote.
Several localities in Virginia have taken down Civil War monuments or are in the process of doing so, while protesters have pulled down others as demonstrations over racial inequality surged around the country after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody in May.
But there has also been resistance to those efforts. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) was sued after he announced plans to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. A judge last month ruled in favor of Northam but left intact an injunction keeping him from taking down the statue to allow the group fighting to preserve the statue to mount an appeal.
And voters in several rural localities in the state this week opted against removing their Civil War monuments. Meanwhile, officials in other communities — including Prince William County, in addition to Fairfax — are conducting inventories of their Confederate markers before they decide their fate.