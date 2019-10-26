Republicans warn that the county board, where Democrats hold an 8-2 majority, is becoming too liberal. They argue — with little or no evidence — that leniency on immigration will lead to more crime and say that social equity programs and more environmental regulation will chase away businesses.

AD

AD

Regardless of who wins, the elections will overhaul a board that, mostly, has been run by the same group of people for the past decade.

Board Chairman Sharon Bulova (D) and Supervisors John C. Cook (R-Braddock), Catherine M. Hudgins (D-Hunter Mill) and Linda Smyth (D-Providence) are all leaving in January, while Supervisor Jeff C. McKay (D-Lee) is giving up his seat to run for Bulova’s spot.

Here are the candidates seeking to succeed them, or running in the other two contested races. [Supervisor Dan Storck (D-Mount Vernon) and Democratic nominees Rodney Lusk (Lee) and Walter Alcorn (Hunter Mill) are running unopposed]:

Board Chairman: McKay vs. Galdo

The contest to replace Bulova revolves around McKay’s vows to “hit the accelerator” on affordable housing, climate change and social equity. His Republican opponent, Joseph Galdo, has alternated between Trump-like declarations of wanting to “Make Fairfax Safe Again” and more sober calls to scale down development in the county.

AD

AD

McKay, 44, touts his decade of experience on the county board, where he’s led the budget and legislative committees. He spearheaded plans to redevelop the Richmond Highway corridor and co-sponsored a 2017 “One Fairfax” initiative, which uses social and racial equity as a lens for county spending and planning.

McKay has been dogged by allegations that he benefited from a quid-pro-quo relationship with a developer friend when he bought his family home in 2017, the subject of a state police investigation. He has called those allegations, made by a primary election opponent, “borderline libelous.”

“This is an election where people appreciate the good leadership that we’ve had in the county but also are going to expect more,” McKay said.

AD

A former Defense Department technology intelligence analyst, Galdo, 73, wants to limit higher-density development to areas where the surrounding infrastructure already supports it. He says McKay is too cozy with developers and that the “One Fairfax” policy is unnecessary “socio-economic engineering.”

AD

Galdo also attacked McKay’s stance on immigration, citing the recent suspension of a police officer who turned an undocumented immigrant over to federal immigration authorities as an example of political grandstanding replacing “common-sense law enforcement.”

“It is time to stop playing politics and start solving problems,” Galdo said during a recent GOP candidates’ rally.

Springfield District: Sperling vs. Herrity

Republican Supervisor Pat Herrity, 59, has been a voice of fiscal restraint who championed pension reforms during his three terms on the board. He chairs a committee dedicated to services for elderly residents.

AD

Herrity wants to give the county police more resources to combat gangs and drugs and says he would oppose allowing single-occupancy housing units in areas with single-family homes.

AD

“The need for experienced voices and balance on the board is clear,” he said during a recent candidates’ forum.

Democrat Linda Sperling, 42, wants the county to add more permanent classrooms, consider increasing density in some areas slated for single-family homes and increase access to public transportation.

A marketing executive, she argues that Herrity has grown out of touch with the changing Springfield area that includes new immigrants and young professionals.

“A new district deserves new leadership,” Sperling said.

Sully District: Smith vs. Palle

A first-term Democrat, Supervisor Kathy L. Smith (D) could be vulnerable in a district that was represented by a Republican for 24 years before she was elected.

AD

A former school board member, Smith, 64, says she will push for more funding for permanent classrooms in overcrowded schools and higher pay for school employees. She wants more diversified affordable housing in Fairfax, including smaller units, and says she’s been working to get public transportation to a new district community center scheduled to open in 2022.

AD

“People are pretty happy here,” Smith said. “I’ve tried to focus on the work I’m doing.”

Republican Srilekha R. Palle, 42, plans to focus on controlling high-density development. A health-care company administrator, she accuses Smith of being disconnected from the area’s growing South Asian population, and says the supervisor’s support of limiting cooperation on immigration enforcement signed by Smith an affront to legal immigrants.

AD

While property taxes have increased in recent years, she said, the quality of life for Smith’s constituents hasn’t. “You start wondering: where is the fiscal discipline?” Palle said.

Braddock District: Remer vs. Campbell vs. Walkinshaw

With Cook’s departure, the three-way Braddock race has been mostly a fight for moderate voters.

Democrat James R. Walkinshaw, 37, wants to bring higher-density housing to the Fairfax Center area and eliminate the “cut through” traffic that spills into residential streets from busy Braddock Road.

AD

Walkinshaw, who is chief of staff for Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), vows to focus on constituent services: “I see the role of supervisor as being a neighborhood advocate.”

AD

He has attacked Republican Jason Remer for hiring a campaign manager who was affiliated with a Christian fundamentalist group that has espoused anti-Muslim views. Remer said he wasn’t aware of that connection and severed ties with the aide once he found out.

Remer, 60, hopes to step into Cook’s role as champion of a county program that steers criminal suspects with mental illness and addiction toward treatment.

A mechanical engineer who works in renewable energy, Remer says he also supports reducing carbon emissions. “This position is not about party or creed or anything like that; it is about serving the people who live here,” Remer said.

AD

Independent Carey C. Campbell, a 63-year-old accountant, says his main goal is to require new developments to be near mass transit and bike lanes in an effort to take cars off the road. “All new communities would be required to be car-free and carless,” he said.

Providence District: Palchik vs. Jones

Smyth’s successor will take over as steward of a major portion of the Tysons redevelopment effort.

AD

Democrat Dalia Palchik, 36, says she wants to speed up the construction.

A current school board member, Palchik supports the development of “workforce housing” for county employees and efforts to help religious institutions build homes on their land. She says the board should make sure immigrants understand the county will not assist in deportation efforts: “They shoudn’t fear our local government, schools or law enforcement.”

AD

Republican Eric A. Jones, 67, is a late addition to the race after the August death of Paul Bolon, the GOP’s original nominee.

A retired Foreign Service officer, he wants to do away with a sales tax on food bought at grocery stores and says the county retirement system should move toward a “defined contribution” plan like 401(k).

“We have a lot of employees here, and that’s going to keep growing,” he said. “We want to avoid pension problems down the line that are just going to squeeze everything else.”

Mason District: Gross vs. Aiken

Supervisor Penelope A. Gross (D), 75, is seeking her seventh term in a district that is home to a growing number of Latino and Asian immigrants and several neighborhoods with aging shopping plazas and snarled traffic.

Gross, the board’s vice chairman, says she is focused on implementing revitalization plans for those neighborhoods. Gross also has led efforts to reduce carbon emissions and is the chief negotiator on raises for county employees.

“We talk a lot about diversity and growth and revitalization,” Gross said about her campaign. “But I always end up with leadership and experience.”

Republican Gary N. Aiken, 40, says Gross has failed to revive the local economy. He also attacks her for not protecting local streams from urban runoff caused by construction at Tysons, Merrifield and other parts of the county.

Aiken, the chief risk officer for a not-for-profit group that provides life insurance to member of the U.S. military, proposes a housing allowance for county employees who can’t afford to live in Fairfax.

“I want to see Fairfax County continue to thrive, and I want to see Mason district rebound,” he said.

Dranesville District: Foust vs. Martin

Supervisor John Foust (D), 68, is seeking a fourth term in a district that includes Tysons and the wealthy neighborhoods of McLean and Great Falls. His chief priority is economic development, including efforts to attract new industries to Fairfax.

Foust has championed the installation of energy-efficient bulbs on county streetlights and an annual $4.5 million budget allocation toward energy efficiency investments. He promises to be even more active on climate change initiatives in 2020 and beyond.

“The key is to have a Democratic agenda and to ensure that it’s implemented,” Foust said.

Republican Ed R. Martin, 49, is president of the conservative Eagle Forum and Education Fund. He has attacked Foust for co-sponsoring a budget item this year that allocated $200,000 toward legal expenses for undocumented immigrants facing deportation.

And he wants to kill the “One Fairfax” policy, arguing that it has opened the door for school busing. He said he would push for more permanent classrooms and make county spending more transparent