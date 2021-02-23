The Fairfax school system would also receive far less than it requested, with Hill proposing an additional transfer of $14.3 million over the current budget instead of the extra $104 million school officials requested. The county’s total allocation to schools would be $2.37 billion.

Hill said those choices were “not easy” but are nonetheless necessary to soften the economic pain that will likely be endured by county residents in the coming year due to the pandemic.

Like Fairfax, local governments across the region have begun considering “transitional” budgets that seek to regain fiscal stability while also accounting for the economic impact of shutdown restrictions that forced businesses to curtail operations and led to thousands of job losses.

“Providing compensation adjustments to teachers and other county employees is certainly a priority,” Hill told the county’s Board of Supervisors during a budget presentation. “However, we simply do not have the resources available.”

Even with the tax rate lowered to $1.14 per $100 of assessed value, rising property values will still lead to a $224 increase in the average Fairfax homeowner’s annual tax bill, Hill said, noting that lower-priced homes have seen the sharpest spikes in property values. Property taxes make up 68 percent of the county’s overall revenue. Hill’s proposed tax rate would generate $3.04 billion.

With a slow economic recovery expected, Hill proposed setting aside $20 million in unappropriated funds that would be used on a case-by-case basis for schools, businesses and others in the county of 1.1 million residents.

He also recommended spending an additional $9 million on health and environment services. That would allow more public health nurses inside county schools when they reopen, beef up an opioid task force and add staff to a “Diversion First” program designed to keep people with mental illness who’ve been arrested out of jail.

An extra $11.9 million would go toward public safety, including more Fairfax police body cameras, adding 15 staff positions to the county Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, and hiring 16 people for a new police station and animal shelter in Lorton.

County unions and some community groups attacked Hill’s plan. They said that it ignores the financial pain of Fairfax employees who saw only modest raises last year and does not address some needs caused by the pandemic, such as mental health counseling for students.

Dave Lyons, a director at the Fairfax Workers Coalition union, said many county employees have risked coronavirus infections working to keep the government functioning.

“Especially those who are on the lower end of the scale, who are out working in trash, the sewage treatment plant, the landfills and other places for very low wages, it’s very disappointing,” Lyons said

Members of Invest Fairfax, a coalition of workers’ groups and community organizations, called on the county board to consider a higher tax rate that would allow for pay increases and more services. Every additional penny in the rate generates an extra $27 million in tax revenue.

“We know that this pandemic has hit our community hard, but we are working extraordinarily hard every day to ensure that the lives of county residents are positively impacted,” said Kimberly Adams, president of the Fairfax Education Association, one of the county’s two school unions.

Most members of the 10-member county board expressed preliminary support for Hill’s spending plan, with Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) — the board’s sole Republican — calling for an even lower tax rate.

Several of the supervisors noted that the proposal is just the starting point for several months of community discussions about the budget that can lead to changes in spending priorities before it is adopted in May. Next month, the board will decide on whether to base those deliberations on the revenue projected under Hill’s proposed tax rate.

Jeff C. McKay, the board’s chair, noted that the budget projections would have been “a lot worse” had Fairfax not received $200 million in federal Cares Act stimulus aid. The county school system also received $130 million in federal aid.

“I think it’s clear that we won’t be able to do everything that we want to, just like our residents and businesses can’t in these unprecedented times,” McKay (D-At Large) said, adding that more funds for raises and other spending may come if Congress approves a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package proposed by President Biden that would likely result in more aid for local and state governments.