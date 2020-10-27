On Saturday, the last day of early voting in Virginia, the county will open a 15th early-voting site at the Great Falls library, Worthy said. That location and the 14 other sites will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
With about 9,700 county voters per day showing up to cast their ballots in person, the wait times at some of the early-voting locations have been as long as two hours.
County election officials said the delays are largely due to physical distancing requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic. Each of the early-voting locations have limited the number of ballot machines and check-in stations available to keep capacity low inside the government buildings where they are located.