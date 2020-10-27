Early-voting sites in Fairfax County will be open for an extra two hours Thursday and Friday, a move meant to alleviate some of the long waits at those locations amid record turnouts, county officials said Tuesday.

During those two days, the county’s 13 satellite locations will open at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. and will close at 7 p.m., said Brian Worthy, spokesman for the Fairfax elections office. The county’s main government center, another early-voting site, will continue to operate between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. during that period.

On Saturday, the last day of early voting in Virginia, the county will open a 15th early-voting site at the Great Falls library, Worthy said. That location and the 14 other sites will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

With about 9,700 county voters per day showing up to cast their ballots in person, the wait times at some of the early-voting locations have been as long as two hours.

County election officials said the delays are largely due to physical distancing requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic. Each of the early-voting locations have limited the number of ballot machines and check-in stations available to keep capacity low inside the government buildings where they are located.