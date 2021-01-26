“We need to be very clear about what our expectations are,” said board chair Jeff C. McKay (D), who co-sponsored the policy with Supervisors Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) and John Foust (D-Dranesville). “Immigration enforcement is done by others.”

The policy builds on a step taken by the county police department last summer that bars officers from asking about or disclosing a person’s immigration status or giving information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that can be used to locate someone targeted for deportation.

County officials said anxieties over deportation have kept some residents from seeking county services meant to help those who’ve been affected by the pandemic.

Nearly 58,000 Fairfax residents have been infected by the coronavirus, a third of whom are Latino, according to the county health department. Meanwhile, office custodians, restaurant employees and construction workers — many of whom are undocumented — have been put out of work by the economic downturn triggered by state shutdown restrictions.

“There are folks in our community who are fearful and they are not willing to come forward and ask for help because they think they’re going to put themselves in jeopardy,” said Supervisor Rodney L. Lusk (D-Lee).

Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) was the sole dissenting vote. He said his opposition was based on a portion of the policy that allows county employees to accept nongovernment IDs while providing services, which Herrity called a potential liability risk to the county.

Immigrant advocates, who pushed for the new policy in response to more aggressive immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump, lauded the county board.