The arrival of several more liberal voices to a historically moderate county government puts Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction on a path to exert greater influence on Democratic issues in the state.

With about half of the precincts reporting, McKay (D-Lee) was far ahead of Republican Joseph Galdo in their battle to succeed outgoing board Chairman Sharon Bulova (D), according to unofficial results.

Herrity, an 11-year incumbent, was narrowly ahead of Democrat Linda Sperling, while Democrat James R. Walkinshaw appeared to be on the way to beating Republican Jason Remer to flip the county’s other Republican seat, being vacated by Supervisor John C. Cook (R-Braddock).

McKay, 44, has promised to “hit the accelerator” on affordable housing, climate change and social equity, themes that also defined the nine other board races. His opponent built his campaign around a desire to return to what he described as the county’s tranquil suburban roots, calling for stepped-up immigration enforcement and vowing to “Make Fairfax Safe Again.”

The other Democratic candidates who appeared headed toward victory Tuesday were: incumbent Supervisors Kathy L. Smith (Sully), John W. Foust (Dranesville) and Penelope A. Gross (Mason), and newcomers Dalia Palchik (Providence), a four-year member of the Fairfax County Board of Education.

Incumbent Daniel G. Storck (D-Mount Vernon) and Democrats Rodney Lusk (Lee) and Walter Alcorn (Hunter Mill) were unopposed.

A victory for McKay puts him in the top elected post in Fairfax after 11 years on the board as the Lee district supervisor. In that seat, he was a steady and measured voice for sweeping reforms in the county, even as his critics said he was too close to developers.

He co-sponsored a 2017 “One Fairfax” policy that aims to use social and racial equity as a prism for county spending and planning and has pushed for the county to do more to help undocumented immigrants facing deportation.

In his district, McKay helped drive plans to redevelop the Richmond Highway corridor and spearheaded the renovation of a once crime-ridden Springfield mall.

Along the way, McKay became Bulova’s protege, backing her cautious approach in dealing with a decade-long economic slump that made it harder to meet the demands of an increasing population of immigrants, elderly residents and low-income families.

Bulova appointed McKay to lead the board’s important legislative and budget committees — putting him in position to make a case to voters that he was the most qualified to take over her spot when she decided to retire after 30 years on the board.

However, that plan was jeopardized during the Democratic primary election, when one of McKay’s opponents — developer Timothy M. Chapman — accused the supervisor of benefiting from a quid pro quo relationship with a developer friend. Chapman alleged that McKay got a bargain price on the home he and his wife bought in 2017, in exchange for pushing action by the board that the developer wanted.

A formal complaint filed by Chapman triggered a yet-to-be concluded state police investigation, which McKay has said was unwarranted, calling the allegations unfounded and “borderline libelous.”

Galdo, 73, said the allegations showed that McKay and other county supervisors were too cozy with developers. But several voters said Tuesday that the allegations didn’t concern them.

“I don’t think Republicans have any place talking about quid pro quo’s,” said Glory Fox Dierker, 73, referring to the congressional impeachment inquiry into whether President Trump withheld foreign aid to Ukraine for political gain.

Some voters agreed with Galdo’s call to abolish the “One Fairfax” policy McKay championed, criticizing it as a form of social engineering local governments should not embrace.

“It sounds beautiful, and I believe in social equity,” said Goldie Fossa, 35, after voting for Galdo at West Springfield High School. “But the more government tries to intervene to make everyone equal, the more it ends up hurting everyone.”

A voice of fiscal restraint on the board, Herrity, 59, made a case for partisan balance to voters in his changing district while highlighting his work to increase services for the elderly and curb escalating pension costs.

That pitch could help him overcome a push by Democrats to turn out the vote for Sperling in an area of Fairfax that overlaps with the House district where Del. Timothy D. Hugo (R-Fairfax) was trying to stave off an aggressive challenge by Democrat Dan Helmer.

Sperling, 42, campaigned to add more permanent classrooms, build more affordable housing in some areas slated for single-family homes and increase access to public transportation.

Peggy Probst, 76, said she voted for Herrity because “he seems to be for the people.”

“We’re familiar with him,” she said, adding that she frequently sees Herrity at community events and likes that his father — former county board chairman John F. “Jack” Herrity (R) — was also involved in local politics.

In the Braddock district, Walksinshaw — chief of staff to Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) — pledged to bring more density to the Fairfax Corner area and stop cut-through traffic flowing onto residential streets from Braddock Road.

Remer, a mechanical engineer who focuses on renewable energy, said he would champion a county program that has been spearheaded by Cook and steers criminal suspects with mental illness or addiction to treatment instead of jail.

Alan Olmos, 32, said he chose Walkinshaw and McKay because he wants a local government that supports immigrants. Referring to President Trump, he said: “I voted the way I voted based on who is in the government right this second.”

Rachel Chason contributed to this report.

