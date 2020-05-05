It also cuts a previous plan to steer about $23 million toward creating and retaining affordable housing in the county and increases county school funding by $7.3 million, instead of an originally proposed $85 million increase.

But the new budget for the fiscal year starting in July steers nearly $10 million toward a reserve for coronavirus-related expenses.

“This budget is certainly not the one we’d hoped to adopt just a few months ago, but it is necessary,” board Chairman Jeff C. McKay (D-At Large) said in a statement. “It does a good job responding to the difficulties that so many in our community are facing as a result of COVID-19, while maintaining our critical County services and programming.”

The board also adopted language that prioritizes affordable housing, the environment and education in future spending, depending on when the local economy rebounds from a regional shutdown that has caused widespread layoffs.

“This will allow the Board to make further adjustments, if necessary, should the answers to some of the unknowns today be answered,” McKay said in his statement.

Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) was the sole dissenting vote.

He argued for a reduction in the property tax rate, noting that higher property assessment in Fairfax will lead to a 2.25 percent increase in the average homeowner’s annual tax bill.

“I have supported budgets in the past and in normal times I might have supported a budget with a 2.25% increase in taxes,” Herrity said in a statement. “However, these are not normal times and our residents are struggling, with over 70,000 residents on unemployment and thousands more furloughed or seeing wage cuts.”

County Executive Bryan J. Hill announced that Fairfax expects $200 million in federal funding later this year under the Cares Act stimulus package.

Hill said the county is still determining how that money can be spent. But, he said, he has already set aside $11 million for the county’s immediate response to the pandemic.