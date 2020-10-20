In a 9-1 vote, the Fairfax Board of Supervisors moved to give the granite monument honoring John Quincy Marr, which also marks where Union and Confederate forces first clashed on land, to the Stuart Mosby Historical Society in Centreville.

A state historical marker commemorating that June 1, 1861, battle — on the site where the county judicial complex now stands — will be given to the state Department of Historic Resources, while two Dahlgren howitzers also at the site will be moved to the Manassas National Battlefield Park. Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield), the lone Republican on the board, was the sole dissenting vote.

“Monuments are declarations of our values,” said Supervisor Dalia A. Palchik (D-Providence), who proposed that the donations be made. “This monument does not reflect the values of our richly diverse community.”

Virginia is undergoing a reckoning of its past as the former capital of the Confederacy, with Civil War monuments across the state being either torn down or given away to museums and other preservation groups.

But the actions have been met with fierce resistance in some cases, including in Richmond, where residents on the city’s historical Monument Avenue are battling Gov. Ralph Northam (D) in court over his administration’s effort to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

In Fairfax, the obelisk, plaque and artillery became the subject of another lawsuit after the board voted last month to have them removed.

That lawsuit — filed against the county by state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) and members of the Bull Run Civil War Round Table preservation group — argued that the state monuments law passed by the General Assembly this year applies to statues and other memorials that glorify slavery and not what they described as a set of neutral historical markers informing visitors about an important battle in Civil War history.

Last week, a circuit judge in Richmond dismissed that lawsuit, ruling that the plaintiffs lacked the legal right, or standing, to sue.

Petersen, who supported the state law but called the county’s action “Orwellian,” did not respond to messages for comment Tuesday about whether his group plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

Several members of the county board’s 9-1 Democratic majority were adamant about the removal.

Supervisor James R. Walkinshaw (D-Braddock) said the obelisk was installed in front of the county courthouse in 1904 to intimidate formerly enslaved people and their descendants in Fairfax who were seeking to advance their right to vote but were met with poll taxes and literacy tests.

“People got together and said, ‘Let’s have one more hurdle,’ ” Walkinshaw said about the memorial to Marr before the board voted.

Board Chairman Jeff C. McKay (D-At Large) said that the obelisk carries the same grim connotation for African Americans who walk into the courthouse today in search of justice.

McKay said the county is in the midst of an inventory of its other Civil War monuments and markers so the board can also decide their fate. But there was a greater sense of urgency about the markers outside the county courthouse, he said.