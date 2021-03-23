The change, part of a series of amendments the board adopted Tuesday to upgrade the county’s 42-year-old zoning ordinance, aligns Fairfax with surrounding localities that don’t have age restrictions for those types of homes.

AD

It also streamlines the approval process, lowering the cost for would-be landlords to a few hundred dollars instead of the several thousand it took to get a special-use permit — a process that also involved hearings before the county Board of Zoning Appeals.

AD

“They are not the solution to the severe shortage of affordable housing in this county,” Supervisor Penelope A. Gross (D-Mason) said about accessory living units before the board voted. “But I also don’t think that this is going to be a massive change in some neighborhoods.”

The county defines accessory living units as rental units with working stoves located on properties with single-family homes. Just 222 such dwellings have been approved for occupancy since 1983, county officials say.

AD

Homeowners’ groups warned that making the units more widely available would lead to problems with parking and school crowding, despite county requirements that limit the units to two unrelated tenants and require a sufficient amount of off-street parking to accommodate those renters.

Affordable housing advocates say the change will make Fairfax more affordable to young professionals and blue-collar workers, many of whom may already be living inside illegally converted apartments that are potential health and safety hazards.

AD

Some supervisors sought provisions that acknowledge the concerns of homeowner groups.

For example, Supervisor Walter L. Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill) unsuccessfully pushed for the county to be required to alert a homeowners’ group that someone in their community is seeking to rent an accessory living unit, which would allow the groups to check for any deed covenants that prevent the homeowner from doing so. Alcorn and supervisors Daniel G. Storck (D-Mount Vernon) and Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) voted against the changes.

The Board of Supervisors also moved to make it easier for residents to operate a business inside their homes, a nod to the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic that has kept thousands of people out of their offices.

AD

That change — also opposed by homeowners’ groups — lowers the cost of a special permit required for home-based businesses, such as a beauty salon or dentist’s office, from $16,375 to $435. It also limits customers to two at a time, with a total of six per day, and requires that at least one parking space on the property be reserved for customers.

AD

The county’s revised zoning ordinance covers a host of other land-use regulations — ranging from how high certain buildings can be built to where smoking is allowed and how far back from the front property line a basketball hoop should be erected.

An initially controversial change dealt with flags flown in residential and commercial areas.

AD