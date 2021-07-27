The requirement would include health and religious exemptions but would mandate unvaccinated employees who don’t meet those exemptions to wear masks and agree to weekly coronavirus testing, said Jeff C. McKay (D-At Large), the board’s chair.
McKay said the action is necessary to combat a surge in infections brought on by the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus that could wreak new havoc on the Washington region by causing more deaths and forcing a return to widespread mask-wearing and other safety measures.
On Tuesday, the region’s seven-day average for new daily infections had climbed to 1,028 — five times higher than in late June, when cases had dropped to their lowest point since the start of the pandemic. In Fairfax, home to 1.1 million residents, the seven-day average stood at 67 on Tuesday, compared to three on June 21.
“We have come too far, and what is happening right now with the delta variant in our community is scary for so many people,” McKay told his colleagues after introducing the board’s directive. “Keep in mind there are thousands of kids in elementary school that don’t have the luxury of getting vaccinated. We need to do it for them.”
`A tipping point.’ Government officials, health groups move to require coronavirus vaccines for workers.
Government agencies and health-care providers across the country have taken similar steps amid a new spike in infections that largely has affected people who are unvaccinated.
That effort picked up steam on Monday, when 60 medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association, urged every health facility to require workers to get vaccinated.
New York City and California gave their workers a choice to get vaccinated or face weekly testing, while the Department of Veterans Affairs — which runs one of the nation’s largest health systems — became the first federal agency to mandate coronavirus vaccines for its workers.
Fairfax is so far the only locality in the Washington region to head down the same path. But other local government leaders appeared willing to impose some kind of new mandate for their employees should cases continue to rise.
“We are examining what legal authority we have and determining what the appropriate path forward would be,” said Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson (D), adding that his city has consulted with Fairfax on a vaccination requirement.
Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said she’d be more prone to proposing that unvaccinated employees be required to wear masks while indoors.
“I don’t believe I should tell people what to do with their bodies,” Randall said. “However, at the same time, what someone does with their body during a pandemic affects other people.”
Adopting the policy in Fairfax may get complicated in cases where workers have been unwilling to get vaccinated for various reasons.
For example, 28 percent of the 1,840 employees inside the county’s police department have not been vaccinated. About a third of the 1,400 fire department workers haven’t received a shot. Vaccination rates for other departments were not available, a county spokesman said.
“Our members have a lot of questions,” Tammie Wondong, president of the Service Employees International Union local that represents 2,000 Fairfax employees, said in a statement. “Will supervisors give schedule flexibility for vaccines? Will we have paid leave if we have side effects? The details matter, and workers must have a voice in this process.”
Ron Kuley, head of the county firefighters local, said the wishes of workers unwilling to be vaccinated should be respected.
Although the international firefighters union strongly recommends the shots, Kuley said, “We’re not going to mandate that people get vaccinations as a union.”
Dave Lyons, whose Fairfax Workers Coalition represents sanitation workers and other lower-paid county employees, said the county needs to do a better job of educating some workers about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
“The county’s vaccine outreach in the workforce has not succeeded in reaching and educating the people who need it the most — front-line essential workers who can’t telework and are not in front of their computers all day,” Lyons said in a statement.