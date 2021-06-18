The ones in Fairfax included a veiled threat against the county’s all-Democratic school board, which includes several Jewish members, a Muslim woman and a gay man.
“Your communist, nation-destroying agenda will not stand,” the fliers said. “Yahweh will smite!!!” it continued, using an Old Testament name for God.
County police said they have checked with school board members to ensure that they are safe and are trying to find out who distributed the fliers.
Jeff C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, encouraged residents who have seen anyone dropping off the fliers to contact the county police or the FBI.
“Under all circumstances, we reject this hateful, antisemitic, homophobic, white-supremacist language,” McKay said in a statement. “I can assure you, we will continue to make Fairfax County a community that is safe for everyone.”
School boards in general have lately become targets of right-wing anger, particularly over racial equity initiatives. Protesters characterize those efforts as a form of critical race theory instruction — a tool for examining systemic racism that, for conservatives, has come to include all efforts to broaden cultural awareness.
The closure of schools during the coronavirus pandemic has also sparked frustrations, with parents in some counties launching recall campaigns against board members over the issue.
Those issues have percolated in Fairfax, where on Thursday the school board changed the county’s policy for sex education to include references to same-sex parents and legal guardians. At the same meeting, the board recognized June as LGBTQ Pride month.
“I don’t know if that’s earth-shattering enough to have gotten the KKK out of their rockers and on to people’s driveways,” said Laura Jane Cohen (Springfield), one of the school board’s Jewish members. “But apparently it is.”
Karl Frisch (Providence), the Fairfax board’s openly gay member, called the fliers an effort to terrorize him and his colleagues.
“As the school board’s only LGBTQ member, I don’t plan on backing down,” Frisch said. “That’s exactly what they would want.”
Abrar Omeish (At-large), a Muslim board member, said she felt that hateful rhetoric has begun to increase.
This month, Omeish was attacked in conservative media after she simultaneously translated into Arabic a high school graduation commencement speech she was giving to a diverse group of students in Falls Church.
Her speech encouraged the students to take pride in overcoming the struggle they endured during a year interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Omeish said. She used the Arabic word for struggle — “jihad” — which some parents and, then, conservative groups, incorrectly interpreted as a call to conduct terrorism.
“The ignorance has gone way wild,” Omeish said. “I’ve gotten hundreds of hate mail messages and death threats in just a few days. Our community deserves better.”
Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.