“There is a great deal of pain and angst that many of our residents are feeling about the treatment of minority members in our community,” said Supervisor Rodney L. Lusk (D-Lee), the board’s sole African American member.

The incident was captured by another officer’s body camera, among the 416 that the county has bought so far under a measure approved last fall to purchase 1,210 body cameras.

That $11 million plan was part of a series of police reforms adopted in the wake of community anger over the 2013 fatal shooting of John Geer.

But it has been delayed amid the economic troubles caused by the covid-19 pandemic, county officials said.

Board chair Jeff C. McKay (D) said the footage of Saturday’s incident — in which the man repeatedly screamed “I can’t breathe” as police wrestled him into handcuffs and rolled him on his side — made it possible for county officials to quickly charge Timberlake with three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and launch an administrative investigation.

“We have seen the value of police-worn body cameras,” McKay said before the board unanimously voted to order county staff to find the money needed to buy another 338 body cameras by next summer.

The action by Fairfax comes as the D.C. Council passed a sweeping police reform bill, and lawmakers across the country weighed a range of responses to the protests over police brutality across the country.

In Maryland, the head of the Legislative Black Caucus said he plans to introduce legislation that would abolish the state’s 1974 law enforcement officer bill of rights, which provides protections for officers who are investigated for misconduct and abuse of force.

The Montgomery County Council will consider a bill next week that sets new restrictions for use of force by the local police department, including banning the use of chokeholds and prohibiting officers from striking anyone who is in handcuffs or other restraints.

Fairfax’s board unanimously approved a statement Tuesday condemning both the tasing incident and the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, which triggered a national wave of protests and demands for change.

McKay announced the formation of a community task force charged with recommending ways to bring more equity to the county’s communities of color. He took pains to say that the incident Saturday does not reflect the county police department’s attitudes toward people of color.

“The actions of one officer, two officers, three officers, certainly is not indicative of the thousand-plus people in our police department,” McKay said.

But Lusk said residents in the part of the county where the incident happened think there is a deeper problem.

During a community meeting Monday, several people accused the county police of “targeting” and “profiling” people of color, said Lusk, who attended the meeting with Supervisor Dan Storck (D-Mount Vernon).

“They articulated that we need to end the excessive use of force by our officers,” Lusk said, promising to address those issues as head of the board’s public safety committee. “They discussed the need for change in the culture of the police department.”

