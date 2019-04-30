Sharon Bulova, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, in 2017. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors indicated Tuesday that it will adopt a $4.4 billion budget that keeps the real estate tax rate the same, while raising pay for county employees and pouring more resources into affordable housing and protecting the environment.

The “mark up” vote to amend the spending plan proposed by County Executive Bryan J. Hill in February came after county officials realized they have an extra $10.6 million to spend next year, thanks to higher-than-expected business tax revenue and some administrative changes that resulted in savings.

The board agreed 9-0 to use the additional money to fund a variety of initiatives, with Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) abstaining due to lingering questions he has about the county school budget.

Among other things, the board moved to increase cost of living raises for its roughly 13,000 employees from the 1 percent increase proposed by Hill to 2.1 percent, and to increase the base hourly wage for employees by 31 cents, to $15.14 per hour

The board also approved steering an extra $5 million toward affordable housing initiatives in Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction, increasing to $15 million the amount dedicated toward that effort next year.

Supervisors agreed to fund an extra staff position geared toward affordable housing and to create two staff positions for a new Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination.

Sharon Bulova, the board’s outgoing chairman, said the fact that the county is able to make those additional investments while still giving county schools $2.3 billion and keeping the tax rate at $1.15 per $100 of assessed value shows that Fairfax is finally emerging from years of disappointing tax revenue that began with the 2008 recession.

“It’s a pretty good news budget,” Bulova (D) said in an interview before Tuesday’s vote, adding that “there’s a lot of pent-up demand” for new programs after years of austerity.

Bulova’s board colleagues shared her enthusiasm about the county’s future Tuesday. But they passionately debated one of the smaller spending decisions: a $200,000 legal-aid pilot program to help immigrants facing deportation proceedings.

The program replicates other efforts in 30 cities and counties around the country — including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

Under federal law, low-income people are not entitled to a public defender for immigration proceedings, because they are civil rather than criminal cases.

Herrity joined Supervisors John Cook (R-Braddock) and Linda Smyth (D-Providence) in opposing the program.

They argued that the creation of a legal-defense fund in Fairfax would be unfair to other indigent residents who don’t receive such help and wrongly pulls the county into the country’s raging debate over immigration.

“I don’t disagree with the issue, but it’s not the only important issue out there,” said Cook. “We need to stay in our lane.”

Supervisor Jeffrey C. McKay (D-Lee), who co-sponsored the measure with Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), said Fairfax County has a moral imperative to help immigrant residents who face the prospect of being forced out of the country at a time when the Trump administration is escalating its immigration enforcement.

“Families are being divided almost daily in Fairfax County,” said McKay, referring to data compiled by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University that found about 12,000 Fairfax County residents were in deportation proceedings late last year.

How the local government responds to the immigration crackdown “has moral implications for the kind of county we want to be,” McKay said.

The board voted 7-3 to keep the program in the budget, which it will formally adopt on May 7.

Read more:

How the graying of America is stretching local tax dollars

This model of suburban living is starting to fray

In a suburban classroom, learning to parent the sons she left behind

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news