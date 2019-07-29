Fairfax county NAACP President Kofi Annan speaks to supporters as he holds a protest against Gov. Ralph Northam (D) outside a fundraiser for a Democratic Senate candidate on April 14, 2019, in Burke, Va. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The president of Virginia’s largest NAACP chapter is stepping down on the heels of a controversy over a racially derogatory text message he sent to a political rival who disagreed with his approach to leadership.

Kofi Annan, president of the NAACP’s Fairfax County chapter since 2016, announced on Facebook on Sunday night that he will resign, citing his disagreement with how the civil rights organization is run.

“While many NAACP members are dedicated to promoting equity, unfortunately I no longer believe the overall organizational culture of the NAACP prioritizes this goal,” wrote Annan, 40, calling the organization a “rubber stamp” for priorities set by elected officials.

“I’ve grown increasingly frustrated and disillusioned by this over time which has made it difficult for me to carry on,” he wrote. “And yes my recent confrontation with the former branch president is linked with this.”

Annan did not return messages Monday.

His decision to resign followed a spat this month with the chapter’s former president, Shirley Ginwright, who Annan attacked in a series of angry text messages after she called his approach toward local police too confrontational.

“It’s bootlickin a — n---as like you that make the black community disrespect the NAACP,” Annan wrote to Ginwright, 70, whose lawyer — state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) — fired off a cease-and-desist letter ordering Annan to stop contacting her. Annan later apologized for the text.

Until Annan’s decision to resign took him out of the race, the two were opponents in the NAACP’s fall election for state conference president.

Annan, who rose to prominence as a community leader in the Black Lives Matter era, favored an aggressive approach to problems in the African American community.

As president of the Fairfax chapter, Annan was unrelenting in calls for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after the revelations this year that the Democratic governor wore blackface as a young man — a position shared by the state NAACP.

Locally, Annan successfully pushed Fairfax to change its policies governing how school resource officers operate inside county schools after the local NAACP analyzed police data and found that students of color were disportionately being arrested for suspected bad behavior.

A revised memorandum of understanding between the county schools and police department that was approved last year limits the role that school resource officers play in student discipline and removed language allowing them to “stop and frisk” students.

The dispute with Ginwright stemmed from statements by Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. that characterized a string of shootings in the Mount Vernon area as gang-related.

During a community meeting about the shootings, Annan called that claim part of a larger pattern by police of mislabeling violence in minority communities and said racial profiling by Fairfax police is a continuing problem.

Ginwright, a veteran of the civil rights movement who once marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., called for a more cooperative relationship with county police — prompting Annan’s flurry of angry texts.

On Monday, Ginwright, who lobbied for Annan to be removed from office after receiving his texts and remains a candidate to lead the state conference, said his decision to step down is good for the NAACP.

“He could not be in a position to ask Governor Northam to step down because of blackface when he does something even worse as far as I’m concerned,” Ginwright said, referring to Annan’s use of a variation of the n-word to attack her.

But, she said, “I wish him well in whatever he decides to do.”

In his Facebook post, Annan was conciliatory — thanking county elected officials, Roessler and others he had disagreed with.

“I know I was not always easy to deal with, and I’m very aware that my approach was unlike my predecessors,” he wrote, telling Roessler that he values the service police provide.

He also said he intends to remain active in African American issues.

“I plan to continue to serve the community, find ways to promote racial equity and empower the African American base,” Annan said. “However, I no longer wish to use the NAACP platform to do so.”

