Lee Highway is named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Lee Jackson Memorial Highway is named after Lee and Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.
Amid calls for greater racial and social equity in Virginia, county officials said the two names are not compatible with the community’s values.
“In Fairfax County, our diversity is our greatest strength and it’s important that we honor and celebrate that diversity,” board Chairman Jeff C. McKay (D-At Large) said in a statement. “We cannot ignore what the Lee and Lee Jackson Memorial Highway names represent in our community and especially to our African American neighbors.”
Localities across Virginia have been wiping away divisive reminders of the state’s role as the capital of the Confederacy including renaming schools and removing Confederate monuments.
Last weekend, Charlottesville took down statues of Lee and Jackson that in 2017 became focal points for violent protests. It also removed statues deemed offensive to Native Americans.
Arlington County is poised to rename its portion of Lee Highway after John M. Langston, an abolitionist who in the 1880s became the first Black congressman elected in Virginia.
That detail will be relevant to the Confederate Names Task Force in Fairfax, which is also charged with coordinating with neighboring jurisdictions on renaming highways.
The task force will be led by Evelyn S. Spain, a member of the executive committee of the NAACP’s chapter in Fairfax who also serves on the county planning commission.
The other members come from civic and homeowners associations, faith groups, historical groups and area businesses.
Fairfax has also started a process to get rid of Confederate names on local streets, parks and other sites.
Last year, the county removed a trio of Civil War markers in front of the Fairfax judicial complex.