Fairfax County Supervisor Catherine Hudgins (D-Hunter Mill), left, in red, with Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bulova (D) and others on Election Night in 2011. Hudgins announced Tuesday that she, like Bulova and several other board members, will not seek reelection in November. (Jahi Chikwendiu/WASHINGTON POST)

Fairfax County Supervisor Catherine M. Hudgins announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in November, adding to a political transformation in Virginia’s largest jurisdiction, where five board seats are now open.

Hudgins (D), 74, made her announcement during a county Board of Supervisors meeting, saying simply that she will step down at the end what will be her 20th year as the supervisor representing Fairfax’s Hunter Mill district.

While expected, Hudgins’ announcement underscores the dramatic changes underway in Fairfax County politics.

Board chairman Sharon Bulova (D) and Supervisors Linda Q. Smyth (D-Providence) and John C. Cook (R-Braddock) have also announced that they will step down from the 10-member board. Meanwhile, Supervisor Jeff C. McKay (D-Lee) is seeking to replace Bulova, leaving his district seat open.

Hudgins was elected in 1999 as Fairfax County’s first African American supervisor, joining the county board after serving as chief of staff to former chair Katherine Hanley.

A former consultant to the AT&T telecommunications company and a school math teacher before that, Hudgins maintained a quiet, studied presence on the board during her tenure.

She has been instrumental in the steady transformation of the Reston area that now includes high-rise apartment buildings and office towers near Metrorail’s Silver Line, and has drawn some criticism from residents over increased traffic and crowded classrooms.