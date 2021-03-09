The move means that the budget adopted by the board in May will be based on a tax rate that is no higher than the current rate, and may go lower as the board seeks to deal with a variety of pressing needs during the pandemic — including an expanding vaccination program and calls by county employees for their first pay raise in two years.

The decision to go beyond what Hill proposed “is largely based on the fact that there are so many unknowns right now,” said county board chair Jeff C. McKay.

“We want to give ourselves the flexibility to pass the best budget we can that recognizes the financial constraints that many people in our community are feeling but also the need for essential county services in the midst of a pandemic,” McKay (D) said.

With home values in Fairfax going up amid a thriving regional housing market, keeping the tax rate the same would still mean higher annual tax bills for many county residents.

Under Hill’s proposed rate of $1.14 per $100 of assessed value, the average annual increase would be $224. Keeping the current rate would mean an average annual increase of just under $285.

Several supervisors wrestled with that prospect after the region saw thousands of job losses during the past year — particularly those board members who represent areas where lower-priced homes have been the subject of bidding wars that have driven up surrounding home values.

Supervisor Rodney Lusk said assessments in his Lee District have gone up by an average of 6.3 percent, the highest in the county, while many of his constituents are on fixed incomes.

“I intend to carefully scrutinize the budget and look for opportunities for savings,” said Lusk (D-Lee), who supported McKay’s proposal. Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) was the sole “no” vote.

McKay called the rising property values, the needs created by the pandemic and a still wobbly regional economy “the perfect worst storm” for the board to navigate on its way to adopting its budget in early May.

Various groups have been lobbying for additional funds.

The county school system has said it needs $90 million more that what Hill proposed in his budget. County unions note that Fairfax’s 12,000 workers haven’t seen a raise in two years.

“The services that my co-workers and I work hard to provide have helped local families stay healthy and safe during the pandemic,” said Tammie Wondong Ware, president of Local 512 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents county workers.

Tensions around those factors briefly erupted during the board’s virtual meeting after Herrity noted that average tax bills have steadily increased for the past decade and argued for a “flat tax bill” for homeowners.

Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock) called that proposal “unrealistic,” arguing that it would mean $100 million less in tax revenue.

McKay agreed, testily suggesting Herrity “bring forward some proposals.”

“You’ll be hearing them,” Herrity said.