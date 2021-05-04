“In order to lift up every resident in Fairfax County, especially as we recover from the pandemic, we need to make investments in the community and the programs that make everyone healthier, safer, and more successful,” McKay said in a statement after the vote.
Thousands of area residents are still unemployed due to the pandemic, while a desire to live in less densely populated neighborhoods, fueled by anxiety over the virus, has driven up home prices in the District’s suburbs — increasing annual tax assessments in those communities at a time when many families are struggling with basic necessities.
Those factors have prompted local officials in the region to either lower or freeze their property tax rates this year, while investing in social services and programs geared toward economic stability — including workforce development and aid to struggling small businesses.
In Fairfax, the tax rate dropped by a penny to $1.14 per $100 of assessed value. Prince William County officials also recently shaved a penny from their tax rate, now at $1.115 per $100 of assessed value. Loudoun County lowered its rate by 5 ½ cents, to $0.98 per $100 of assessed value, while Arlington County froze its rate at $1.013 per $100 of assessed value.
However, the average annual tax bills for homeowners in all of those jurisdictions will still go up — in some cases by several hundred dollars — because of the region’s rising property values, officials said.
The economic pressures fueled some tensions on Fairfax County’s board last week.
During a budget discussion, Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) — the board’s sole Republican and the only dissenting vote on Tuesday — proposed an alternate spending plan that would have reduced the tax rate by three cents.
Among other things, the idea would have meant $105 million less in county funds for the Fairfax public school system, which Herrity argued was necessary to keep property tax bills from rising. He said the difference could have been made up with federal stimulus funds.
The board’s Democrats called the proposal irresponsible, arguing it would require cutting at least 1,000 teachers’ jobs.
“There is no way he makes this what I would call reckless and irresponsible proposal work without a dramatic reduction in the number of teaching staff,” Supervisor John W. Foust (D-Dranesville) said before Herrity’s plan failed on a 9-1 vote.
The spending plan approved Tuesday includes a 1 percent salary increase for the county’s 12,000 employees, funded through the county’s $20 million economic recovery reserve fund.
County schools got an additional $15 million in funding, for a total of $2.17 billion. The budget also dedicated about $13 million for preserving and developing affordable housing in the county over the next two years and created an “immigrant community liaison” position to help county agencies address that population’s concerns.
About $200 million that Fairfax received in federal Cares Act funds helped meet those objectives, county officials said.
With the region starting to reopen, bringing more sales and commercial tax revenue to the county, McKay said he wants the county to be in position to address the “long-term impacts” of the pandemic. Part of that rides on an additional $222 million the county expects to receive over the next two years under the most recent federal stimulus package, he said.
“We’ve spent a lot of time on immediate resources for folks who are struggling,” McKay said in an interview before Tuesday’s meeting. “Now, we’re looking at this recovery piece. Part of that is we know there will be increases in health challenges, increases in substance abuse challenges and we know that schools have a learning gap now that has to be filled.”