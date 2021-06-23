Meredith Watson and Vanessa Tyson alleged in February 2019 that Fairfax had sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in the early 2000s — allegations that became public at a moment when Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, seemed poised to take over for Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who had appeared on the verge of resigning over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook.
Fairfax denied the allegations and said that both encounters were consensual and that the accusations were politically motivated.
“Fairfax vigorously disputes the accusations made by Tyson and Watson, and we express no opinion on the truth or falsity of their claims,” the court’s decision said. “But even accepting Fairfax’s version of events, he has alleged nothing to suggest that CBS reported the women’s stories with knowledge or reckless disregard of their falsity.”
The court said that Fairfax “must be content . . . to contradict and counteract the allegedly false accusations” outside of the courtroom.
“The latest court decision affirms that a news organization can broadcast false and defamatory stories, make statements vouching for the truth of false allegations, have available knowledge of falsity including an exonerating witness and go silent and refuse to update its reporting — for years in this case — when information is presented that the allegations are not true,” a spokeswoman for Fairfax said in a written statement.
Representatives for CBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Fairfax was considered a rising Democratic star and a front-runner for his party’s 2021 gubernatorial nomination when the women made their allegations public. Since then, he has urged prosecutors in North Carolina and Massachusetts to investigate the women’s claims, but prosecutors have given no public indication that they have done so.
Lawyers for Tyson and Watson have said the women would prefer to testify before the Virginia General Assembly, a prospect Fairfax’s team has dismissed as a “show trial.”
With the cloud of the unresolved allegations over his head, Fairfax pressed on with his gubernatorial bid this year, finishing a distant fourth in the June 8 primary.
Tyson and Watson detailed their allegations to Gayle King in interviews that aired in April 2019. Fairfax filed suit that September, saying the network failed to “follow up on leads that would demonstrate the allegations to be false,” including Fairfax’s claim that a Duke fraternity brother who was dating Watson was present at Fairfax’s sexual encounter with her and could corroborate that it was consensual.
Lawyer for Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax says witness will corroborate that sexual encounter was consensual
The suit also argued that CBS should have updated its reporting after Fairfax came forward to assert that there was a witness to his encounter with Watson.
But the court found that Fairfax did not give CBS any reason to believe there was an eyewitness at the time of the broadcast.
With its decision Wednesday, the appeals court upheld a February 2020 ruling by U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, including Trenga’s decision to reject CBS’s request that Fairfax pay its legal fees.