Floyd’s family traveled to Richmond to be present for Tuesday’s unveiling of a holographic portrait of the man whose death in May under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer has touched off protests around the world.

“It gets me worked up — in a good way, just seeing this memorial and knowing that my brother’s death is not in vain,” Rodney Floyd said Tuesday, shortly before the official debut.

The work features projected points of light, like fireflies, that coalesce into a likeness of Floyd. After Richmond, it will hit the road, echoing the path of the Freedom Riders who took buses through the segregated South in 1961.

“We wanted to do something really bold and capture the attention of the world,” said Alaina Curry, a spokeswoman for Change.org, which sponsored the event along with the George Floyd Foundation.

The Change.org online petition seeking justice for Floyd is the most successful in the site’s history, with more than 19 million signatures, Curry said.

“We were trying to think of ways to continue to amplify this message of not just George Floyd, but of racial justice and equality, and this hologram idea came about,” she said.

The group contacted Floyd’s family, which has started the foundation to raise money and awareness for civil justice issues, and they endorsed the idea.

Members of the family attended a private demonstration of the artwork on Monday night at the site of the Monument Avenue statue that formerly honored Confederate president Jefferson Davis, until it was pulled down by protesters early last month.

The display was deeply moving, said Rodney Floyd, who traveled with other family members from their home in Houston.

“Honestly, it’s beautiful,” he said. “And it resembles him. And the energy that was out there last night from the local people — we all were excited. I’m smiling right now thinking about it.”

Floyd said he had never visited Richmond before, where the Confederate memorials on Monument Avenue have been the focal point of protests triggered by his brother’s death. Mayor Levar Stoney has removed three of the five statues, and Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is locked in a court battle to take down Lee from property owned by the state.

In the meantime, the huge traffic circle around Lee has become the heart of civic outpouring over the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for racial equity.

“It’s a very tense conversation that’s happening in Richmond right now. We thought it would be a good place to start,” Curry said.

The artwork will travel on to at least five other states, including North Carolina and Georgia, though organizers have not disclosed the exact schedule. The work was designed by Kaleida Hologram Co. — an international firm that has done work for major brands such as Netflix, Nike and Audi — and the projection was handled by Quince Imaging of Sterling, Va.

Rodney Floyd said the effort has helped his family cope with their anger and grief.

“I’m just happy that so many people put this together, knowing that, ‘Hey, we’re fighting for you, your brother’s death has struck all of us,’” he said. “It means so much to me, I don’t even have the words right now.”

The unveiling was planned as the centerpiece of a long program of speeches and music, though passing thunderstorms threatened the schedule.

And the projection fit into the debate going on around Richmond about how to replace the Confederate statues that once stood all around the city, but that Stoney has mostly removed. Local artists have been projecting civil rights-related images onto the bases of the fallen statues for several weeks now.

Earlier Tuesday, Stoney rolled out plans for another set of landmarks to signal a more inclusive era in the city.

He announced that he was seeking to put between $25 million and $50 million into the city’s capital improvement plan to fund a series of memorials in the Shockoe Bottom area — site of the second-busiest slave market in the Southern states before the Civil War.

Richmond has struggled for years with what to do about Shockoe Bottom, an up-and-coming area of restaurants and clubs that has a dark history. The site of the notorious Lumpkin’s slave jail is marked, but hasn’t been excavated, and African American burial sites are nearby but not well-memorialized.

On Tuesday Stoney proposed an initial $3.5 million investment in a Shockoe Memorial Park, which would “use greenspace and structural sites such a heritage center or museum to create a space of memorialization, education and atonement,” according to a news release.

“In this city, we care about our history. We are our history, no matter how painful that may be to confront, and we are committed to telling our full story,” Stoney said during a news conference at one of the Shockoe sites. “That story, and so rightfully that investment, begins here. On the ground of Shockoe, and in honor of our ancestors.”