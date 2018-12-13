The controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which will run from West Virginia and across Virginia, passes through the forests of Buckingham County near Yogaville. (Timothy C. Wright/For the Washington Post)

RICHMOND - A panel of federal judges has rejected permits for the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline to cross two national forests and the Appalachian trail in Virginia, finding that the national Forest Service “abdicated its responsibility” and kowtowed to private industry in approving the project.

The harshly worded, 60-page decision issued Thursday by three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is part of a string of legal setbacks for the 600-mile pipeline. The $7 billion project, being built by a consortium of companies led by Dominion Energy, is planned to carry natural gas from West Virginia, through Virginia and into North Carolina.

“We trust the United States Forest Service to ‘speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues,’” the judges wrote, quoting Dr. Seuss’s 1971 book The Lorax. “A thorough review of the record leads to the necessary conclusion that the Forest Service abdicated its responsibility to preserve national forest resources.”

The ruling, written by Judge Stephanie D. Thacker and joined by Judge James A. Wynn Jr. and Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory, noted that the Forest Service had raised proper environmental questions early in its permit process. But those issues “were suddenly, and mysteriously, assuaged in time to meet a private company’s deadlines,” Thacker wrote.

The judges ordered the Forest Service to vacate and reconsider permits for the pipeline to cross parts of the George Washington and Monongahela national forests, and said the agency did not have authority to grant right-of-way for the pipeline to cross the Appalachian Trail.

“We strongly disagree with the court’s ruling,” pipeline spokesman Aaron Ruby said Thursday via email. “Under Democratic and Republican administrations alike, for decades 56 other oil and gas pipelines have operated across the [Appalachian Trail.] This opinion brings into question whether or not these existing pipelines can remain in place.”

Ruby said Dominion and other pipeline builders “are immediately appealing the court’s decision to the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. If allowed to stand, this decision will severely harm consumers and do great damage to our economy and energy security. “

Lawyers for the Southern Environmental Law Center who brought the case hailed it as a major victory.

“The George Washington National Forest, Monongahela National Forest and the Appalachian Trail are national treasures. The Administration was far too eager to trade them away for a pipeline conceived to deliver profit to its developers, not gas to consumers,” SELC lawyer Patrick Hunter said via email.

Atlantic Coast Pipeline builders halted work on the project earlier this month after federal judges delayed permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over impact to endangered species.

It is one of two major gas pipeline projects in Virginia. The other is the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, which also runs from West Virginia to North Carolina. It crosses the far southwestern portion of Virginia and has faced similar legal problems - including a suit filed by Virginia’s state attorney general - though construction work is further along.

