Law enforcement officers stand below the platform where Theresa “Red” Terry has been holding out in protest against a natural gas pipeline. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

A federal judge in Roanoke has ordered a pair of protesters to come down from trees by midnight Saturday so that work can continue on a natural gas pipeline on their property. If Theresa “Red” Terry, 61, and her daughter, Theresa Minor Terry, 30, do not comply, they will face heavy fines and possible forcible removal by U.S. marshals.

The order, issued late Friday, may spell the end of the line for the pair, who have been perched in the trees on family land on Bent Mountain since April 2.

They have drawn widespread attention to the efforts to clear a path for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 303-mile project that will carry natural gas from West Virginia through the mountainous southwest section of Virginia.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon found both women in contempt and gave them until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to come down from the trees. After that, they would face fines of $1,000 per day for not complying. Dillon authorized federal marshals to take command of the situation and to bring them down by force if necessary or practical.

The judge also found Red Terry’s husband and Minor Terry’s father, Coles Terry III, in contempt for his continued support of the women’s efforts. She fined him $2,000.

The women are scheduled to make a public statement at 4 p.m. In a text message, Coles Terry indicated that the pair are likely to comply with the judge’s order. “Good chance,” he said, noting that if they chose to incur the fines levied by the court, the money would have to be paid to the pipeline.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is being built by a coalition of companies led by EQT Midstream Partners. Lawyers for the project told the judge that the delays caused by the Terrys have cost the pipeline more than $15,000 and that security and related efforts around the tree-sitting zones have cost more than $25,000.

In her order, the judge said that the Terrys are free to express their opposition to the project but noted that they had contested it in court and lost. The pipeline therefore has a legal right to do the work on its right of way through the family’s property.

“The Court understands that the Terrys and others are disappointed and frustrated with the situation,” Dillon wrote. But they “have resorted to actions that clearly violate this court’s order and MVP’s rights under it. Even if their conduct is viewed as a form of civil disobedience intended to focus the public’s attention or to express their opposition to the project, those who disobey valid orders of a court should be prepared to face the consequences of doing so.”