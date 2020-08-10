One detainee at the privately run facility who had covid-19 died last week. Nearly all of the 298 detainees being held there are being monitored for infection, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Northam (D) and both of Virginia’s U.S. senators had appealed to President Trump for federal help last month, saying state officials had little authority to intervene because it is operated under a federal contract.

“After pushing for months, I’m relieved to see this necessary — and long overdue — action,” Northam said in an emailed statement. “I will continue to advocate for the health and safety of all in our Commonwealth, regardless of immigration status.”

On Monday, the CDC sent an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, epidemiologists and laboratory scientists to assess the situation. They met at the Piedmont Health Department and planned to work with authorities from ICE, Northam’s office said.

Officials at the CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for Northam said the team will conduct a health assessment and plans to test employees. There are tentative plans to conduct “limited” testing in the community, as well as genome sequencing to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus, to judge the full extent of its spread.

According to an official description of the project, the CDC scientists will assess “risk factors for infection among workers and detainees, infection control and prevention practices in the facility, and transmission dynamics among workers, detainees, and the surrounding community.”

An ICE spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about the CDC’s plans. The agency has previously said that it has ramped up testing and other prevention efforts inside all of its facilities. The agency also said it decides on whether to transfer detainees on a case-by-case basis, with factors including the health conditions of the facilities involved.

Lawyers for detainees lauded the CDC’s plans to conduct testing inside the Farmville facility, but said that more action needs to be taken to prevent further spread of the disease among the population of nearly 300 detainees.

A lawsuit filed in Alexandria’s U.S. District Court last month alleged that the detainees were made to sleep in crowded conditions, even after some of them tested positive for covid-19. It said those who were ill were primarily treated with Tylenol.

The lawsuit also claimed that ICE and Immigration Centers of America, the company that operates the facility, violated their own covid-19 prevention policy when they allowed 74 detainees to be transferred from other detention centers in June without first being tested for the disease. The company has referred all requests for comment to ICE.

On Tuesday, the federal judge in that case is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to order ICE to stop transfers in and out of the facility and whether to appoint a third-party public health expert who could determine if physical distancing requirements are being met, if there is enough personal protection equipment available and if the facility’s overall conditions are safe.

“The CDC staff will focus on one specific thing,” said Sirine Shebaya, an attorney with the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyer’s Guild, which is representing some of the plaintiffs in that case.