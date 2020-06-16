“As part of the expansion project, The Department of the Army and others worked to realign roads and real estate to ensure a much needed expansion of Arlington National Cemetery so that this space can continue being a hallowed resting ground for our nation’s service members,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement Monday.

Arlington County has cooperated with the project plans, and in November, a county memo declared the work was an appropriate form of compensation for the taking of at least some of the land.

“We want to ensure the Arlington taxpayers are fairly compensated for the value of the county’s land taken for the expansion,” county attorney Stephen A. MacIsaac said in a statement Tuesday. “This suit will provide the forum in which this issue will be decided.”

The $420 million southern expansion project, underway for years, would take land around the U.S. Air Force Memorial near where the old Navy annex used to stand. The county and the U.S. Army, which operates the cemetery, have several times come close to an agreement, but never completed one.

The property is desperately needed, according to the cemetery, because with 400,000 graves and internments since 1864, it is rapidly running out of space for future burials. The cemetery is considering revamping eligibility rules that would further slow the demand for a gravesite. Nearly 30 funeral ceremonies per day are conducted at Arlington.

The land has been a burial ground since the Civil War, when Union troops seized the former home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and turned his garden into a cemetery to spite the family for its decision to join the Confederacy. A freedman’s village for formerly enslaved people also occupied portions of what now is the cemetery.