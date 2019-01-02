During a town hall for veterans in September, Rep. Dave Brat listens as veteran Megan Kelly discusses her problems with medical care and dealing with Veterans Affairs. (Timothy C. Wright/For The Washington Post)

Former U.S. Rep. Dave Brat (R) has wasted no time finding a new gig in academia after losing his seat in Congress, taking over Wednesday as dean of the business school at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

The announcement came just a day before the 116th Congress convened in Washington with Democrat Abigail Spanberger replacing Brat as representative of Virginia’s 7th District.

Brat lost to Spanberger in November after serving two terms in office. He is best known for his shocking upset of then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in 2014, beating the powerful incumbent in a Republican primary that foreshadowed Donald Trump’s populist power at the polls in 2016.

A former chairman of the economics department of Randolph-Macon College outside Richmond, Brat cast himself as a conservative economist who would challenge the Republican orthodoxy.

But his suburban Richmond district was changing, becoming more diverse and less conservative. Trump’s win energized women, in particular, to vote Democratic. And Brat was criticized for running a flawed campaign last year, avoiding interactions with voters and complaining that women were “in my grill no matter where I go.”

Landing at Liberty gets Brat back into academia at an institution where the university president, Jerry Falwell Jr., has been a die-hard supporter of President Trump.

“We are excited to have Dave Brat joining our team at Liberty and especially in our School of Business,” interim provost Scott Hicks said in a news release. “Dave’s experience in the private business sector, in higher education, and most recently as a U.S. Congressman, offer a unique blend of applied experience that brings additional value and depth to our business faculty.”

Brat drew criticism last year when charges surfaced that he had borrowed heavily from the work of others in an economic paper several years ago.

The paper was a critique of an essay co-authored by former Federal Reserve chairman Ben S. Bernanke, and included long passages of Bernanke’s article without quotations or attribution.

A fellow at the London School of Economics noticed the similarities and brought it to the attention of Randolph-Macon. The university said it would not investigate because Brat had left the college after winning his seat in Congress in 2014.

Other academics criticized the practice. “This is so lazy as to be dishonest,” David Rettinger, chairman of the International Center for Academic Integrity and a psychology professor at the University of Mary Washington, told The Washington Post. “It’s not just a sentence here and there.”

A spokesman at Liberty said Wednesday that he was not familiar with the situation and would ask Falwell if the episode had been considered before Brat was hired.

Brat, 54, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business from Hope College, a private, Christian liberal arts college in Holland, Michigan. He earned a master’s degree in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, which is not affiliated with Princeton University, and a doctorate in economics from American University.

Also Wednesday, the university announced that it had hired Anthony Nobles to run a new Center for Entrepreneurship. Nobles, chief executive of HeartStitch and Nobles Medical Technologies, last year was credited with providing an invention that was used to fix a congenital defect in Falwell’s heart.

“Liberty continues to hire brilliant people who bring with them a wealth of knowledge and life experience,” Falwell said Wednesday in a news release. “Both Dr. Brat and Professor Tony Nobles... have established themselves as leaders. I’m thrilled to have them join our faculty.”