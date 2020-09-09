“I have certainly learned firsthand the consequences of bad judgment and not following 100 percent the law,” Villanueva wrote.

As a delegate from 2010 until 2018, Villanueva sat on the House Courts of Justice Committee and supported bills “that weighed heavily on punishment as a method of deterrence,” he said. But he added that he has since learned the value of “human redemption.”

AD

AD

Villanueva pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 on charges that he had helped two federal contractors falsely win work as minority-owned businesses. He was sentenced to 2½ years in prison and ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution.

He said he was released early because of concerns about possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

While behind bars, Villanueva said, he worked as a GED instructor and saw how hard inmates worked to improve themselves. Scott’s bill, he said, “makes a first step and giant leap to humanity and offers offenders a path back forward.”

He said he also learned about compassion through an incident that took place shortly before the end of his final term in office. Villanueva said he was called by the state parole board for input on whether the man who had killed his sister in a drunken driving incident years earlier should qualify for early release.

AD

AD

After considering the man’s extensive efforts behind bars to redeem himself and help other inmates, Villanueva said he prayed and then asked the parole board to show mercy.

Scott’s bill would boost the credits that inmates can earn toward early release if they show good behavior and meet certain standards. Virginia eliminated parole in most cases during the early 1990s.

Republicans argued that the measure would upend the state’s criminal justice system, which in recent years has posted the lowest recidivism rate in the nation.

Democrats, who control both chambers of the legislature, have promised to create more flexibility in law enforcement and criminal prosecution as they overhaul a justice system that they say has disproportionately harmed African Americans.