Former Virginia governor Robert F. McDonnell has filed for divorce from his wife, Maureen, his onetime co-defendant in a tawdry corruption trial that exposed their marital woes and tarnished his political legacy before the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out his conviction.

McDonnell, a Republican, filed for divorce in early November in Virginia Beach Circuit Court. The former first lady was served five days later, court records indicate. The divorce filing, which is under seal, was first reported by WTOP radio.

The former governor and his lawyer, Reeves Mahoney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No lawyer was listed for Maureen McDonnell.

McDonnell, 64, Virginia’s governor from 2010 to 2014, had been regarded as a rising GOP star before his financial ties to wealthy Richmond businessman Jonnie R. Williams Sr. drew scrutiny late in his term.

McDonnell and his wife were convicted in September 2014 of public corruption for taking more than $175,000 in loans and gifts — a Rolex watch, vacations, partial payments for a daughter’s wedding reception among them — in exchange for helping Williams advance a dietary supplement his company had developed.

In exchange, prosecutors alleged, the McDonnells connected him with state officials, let him throw a luncheon at the governor’s mansion to help launch the product and allowed him to shape the guest list at a mansion reception meant for health-care leaders.

McDonnell, a former state attorney general, was the first Virginia governor to be indicted or convicted of a felony.

The weeks-long trial put the McDonnells’ marital woes on vivid display, with defense lawyers asserting that the marriage was so broken that they could not have worked together to solicit Williams’s largesse.

Robert McDonnell was ultimately sentenced to two years in prison and his wife to a year and a day. But they spent no time in prison as their appeals moved through the court system.

Then the Supreme Court in June 2016 threw out Robert McDonnell’s conviction, ruling that jurors were wrongly instructed on the meaning of an “official act” — the thing he was said to have done for Williams — and therefore deserved at least a retrial.

The court’s ruling set a higher bar for prosecuting public corruption and said explicitly that setting up meetings or arranging events for benefactors could not by themselves serve as a public official’s end of a corrupt bargain. In light of the new standard, prosecutors were forced to consider whether they could win the case in a retrial. They ultimately decided against retrying the pair.

Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.