Wilder, 88, had appealed the original finding over the summer after a VCU investigation led by an outside attorney concluded that he kissed the young woman without her consent.

AD

The initial investigation had cleared Wilder of three other charges - sexual exploitation, gender-based discrimination and retaliation - but found him responsible for the fourth. The former governor, who is on the faculty at the Richmond-based university, said in July that he would challenge the finding before a four-member internal review panel.

AD

Speaking Thursday at a press conference at VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Wilder said he had been cleared after a six-hour hearing last week.

“I am pleased that panel members confirmed what I have stated from the very beginning,” he said.

A lawyer for Sydney Black, who filed the complaint, said his client is waiting to see how the university resolves the matter before deciding her next step.

AD

“She’s very upset, very disappointed,” lawyer Jason Wolfrey said, but he cautioned that Wilder is not exonerated.

“They found him not responsible for the unwanted sexual contact, but they didn’t clear him,” Wolfrey said. “In fact they made certain findings of fact...that they characterized as ‘deeply concerning’ and passed that information on to the powers that be at VCU.”

AD

Wolfrey attended last week’s hearing along with Black. They sat in a separate room from Wilder and communicated with the review panel by video. He said several facts of the case were accepted as “undisputed,” and that the panel termed them “deeply disturbing conduct.”

VCU declined any further coment about the process, which it said is private.

AD

Black, now 22, has said that Wilder kissed her and made other overtures, including suggestions that she could live at his country house and accompany him on foreign travel. He also offered to pay for law school, she said.

In sharing her story with The Washington Post, Black said that Wilder had taken an interest in her education after she was hired as an office assistant at the Wilder School in 2015. She said she was flattered by the attention from someone she admired, the nation’s first elected African American governor.

AD

She said she accepted his invitation to dinner in a Richmond restaurant to celebrate her 20th birthday. During dinner, she said, he ordered her vodka martinis and told her he could help her get accepted at the Howard University School of Law, where he is a board member.

AD

After dinner, Wilder, who is divorced, drove her to his nearby condo, Black said. As they talked, she said, “he reached over and put his hand on my right leg, and I just kind of looked at him, and as soon as I looked at him, he kissed me on my mouth. I immediately jerked away.”

Weeks later, he invited her to brunch at his country house, where he showed her a room where he said she could live rent-free, she said. Black said she declined Wilder’s offers and told him she was looking for a mentorship, not a personal relationship.

AD

They had little contact until May 2017, when Wilder informed her there was no longer funding for her position at VCU, she said. Black said she waited nearly two years to report the incidents because she felt intimidated.

AD

Police produced a two-page police incident report, dated Jan. 3, 2019, that says a 20-year-old woman reported that an assault had occurred Feb. 16, 2017, in a residence in the same block where Wilder owns a condo. No charges were filed.

VCU then began an investigation under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program. While the investigation was pending, the university renewed Wilder’s contract. He draws a $150,000 annual salary to teach courses at the school named for him.

Wolfrey, Black’s lawyer, said the dinner, drinks and time alone at Wilder’s home were not disputed in the review panel case.

AD

AD

On Thursday, Wilder denied having any role in Black’s job at the Wilder School and said her claims that he had harrassed her by phone or eliminated her position after she rejected his advances were untrue.

He said he would continue teaching, and acknowledged that his reputation might have suffered.

“The attention tarnishes my legacy,” he said. “Sure, it’s there. But it’s like a coat of paint - it goes away.”

Wolfrey said the matter won’t go away just yet. Black, he said, is “waiting to see what VCU does” with the report before deciding next steps. “In light of the undisputed findings about the contact between the two of them, the question is what would VCU do if this was any other professor?”

Jenna Portnoy contributed to this report.

AD