John C. Whitbeck, then the chairman of the Virginia Republican Party, delivers a speech in 2016. He announced Wednesday that he is running for chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. (Steve Helber/AP)

John C. Whitbeck, the former head of Virginia’s Republican Party, announced Wednesday that he will seek to unseat Democrat Phyllis J. Randall as chair of Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors in November.

Whitbeck, 42, resigned as chairman of his state party over the summer amid heated intraparty divisions over Corey A. Stewart’s doomed bid for U.S. Senate.

In a statement Wednesday, Whitbeck said his campaign will avoid “angry partisan politics” and instead focus on traffic congestion, affordable housing and other quality-of-life issues related to population growth in increasingly Democratic Loudoun.

Whitbeck attacked Randall for endorsing a state bill earlier this month that would allow for distance-based tolling along the Dulles Greenway. Randall, 54, defended the proposal as a better option than the higher annual tolls expected for all drivers in coming years.

Randall, 54, became Loudoun’s first African American board chair in 2015.