Gerber, maker of baby foods, children’s clothing and sippy cups, is moving its headquarters from New Jersey to Arlington, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Monday, bringing 150 jobs and $4.2 million in new revenue to the Rosslyn neighborhood over the next 15 years.

Gerber, which is a brand of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., will join its corporate sibling Nestlé USA at 1812 N. Moore St., said Victor Hoskins, director of Arlington Economic Development. Nestlé USA announced its move to Arlington from California 14 months ago; The complete Gerber move-in is likely to take another year.

The state gave the company a $975,000 grant from the governor’s Opportunity Fund as well a job tax credit and funding for employee job training. Arlington County promised to provide $975,000 in infrastructure improvements — primarily the relocation of a bus stop, street and sidewalk enhancements, as well as an art installation — most of it planned before the Gerber deal was concluded.

Arlington has been struggling to reduce its commercial vacancy rate, which has been stuck near 20 percent for about five years.