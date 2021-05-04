The lawsuit, filed in Norfolk city’s circuit court, names “Jane Doe” as a defendant and asks for $450,000 in damages.
The complaint also identifies the registered user of the phone number from which the text was sent, a Minnesota-based telecommunications company called Onvoy.
Davis (R-Virginia Beach), who has been married to his wife, Chelle, for 16 years, said his attorney will ask a judge to force Onvoy to reveal who paid for the blast text, which used a photo of him at an LGBTQ festival and calledformer delegate Timothy D. Hugo (R-Fairfax) “the only conservative running for Lt. Governor.”
Efforts to reach Onvoy — which is affiliated with a Colorado-based company whose business is to register limited liability companies in various states — were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Hugo said the text — which focused on Davis’s support for repealing the state’s now-defunct constitutional ban on same-sex marriage — did not come from his campaign and called its message “ridiculous and offensive.”
On Tuesday, Hugo’s campaign said it supports Davis’s lawsuit. “We hope the Davis campaign is able to find out who was behind it,” the campaign said in a statement about the text.
The text generated some outrage among Republicans and added a bizarre twist to a nomination contest for lieutenant governor at Saturday’s upcoming conventionthat features six candidates, with Davis and Hugo the two best financed.
Davis said the text illustrates the “scandalous tactics” employed by Republican campaigns in Virginia that have turned off voters and hurt the party’s chances of regaining a majority in the General Assembly.
The Richmond-area phone number linked to the anonymous text is answered by a recorded voice that offers the option of no longer receiving campaign messages without naming the campaign.