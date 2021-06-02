Youngkin courted the Trump voters he needed to secure the nod, in part by refusing until after the convention to say if he believed President Biden had been legitimately elected and by playing up a plan to ensure “election integrity” in a state former president Donald Trump lost by 10 points. But he has largely shifted to kitchen-table issues since then, reminiscent of the “Bob’s for Jobs” approach that former governor Robert F. McDonnell successfully rode to the Executive Mansion in 2009 — the last time Virginia Republicans won statewide.