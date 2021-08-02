There was no golden parachute for Youngkin, but he didn’t need one. In a firm with more than $230 billion of assets under management — nearly four times Virginia’s annual budget — money flowed freely to top executives. Though Youngkin forfeited more than $100 million in stock options, he received more than $12 million in compensation for 2020, $16 million the year before and $37 million the year before that, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.