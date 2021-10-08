Two years later, he was on even more foreign terrain: Harvard. For once he did not have to juggle academics with basketball, but the business school was still daunting. He wondered on that first day, as students introduced themselves one by one in the classroom, how he’d come up with those who’d arrived with “great academic pedigrees, or were from overseas, or had served in the first Gulf War . . . and now they had come in literally [as] Air Force pilots and tank commanders. . . . People who had done amazing things — had written books — in there, and done research. . . . And I was a kid who had grown up taking out trash and washing dishes.”