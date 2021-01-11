“Virginians are tired of the political games they’ve seen on the right and the left over the last few years,” Coward said. “The political insiders have been smothering Virginians’ best interests with their special interests. Glenn is a breath of fresh air that will bring conservative solutions to everyday problems.”

As a political newcomer, Youngkin has no voting record to defend — a potential asset in a onetime swing state where Republicans have not won statewide office since 2009. With a net worth estimated at $254 million, Youngkin has the ability to self-fund.

“He is going to make sure his campaign is well-funded and has the resources necessary to win,” Coward said.

Youngkin incorporated Youngkin for Governor with the State Corporation Commission on Monday. Through Coward, he declined to comment. Coward said Youngkin will make an official announcement himself in “the coming days.”

Two other Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination for governor: Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), a former speaker of the House of Delegates; and state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield), a Trump-style populist who recently called on President Trump to hold onto the White House by declaring martial law.

Princess Blanding, whose brother, Marcus-David Peters, was killed by Richmond police during a mental health crisis in 2018, is running under the newly formed Liberation Party.

The candidates are seeking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam (D) who is prohibited by the state constitution from serving back-to-back terms.

Youngkin attended middle school in Chesterfield — the same central Virginia territory his GOP rivals represent in the state legislature. He went on to graduate from Rice University and Harvard Business School before joining the Carlyle Group, the Washington private equity giant.

“Mr. Youngkin is seemingly Carlyle embodied,” the Wall Street Journal reported in 2017, when he was named co-chief executive with Kewsong Lee. “The even-keeled Washingtonian started with the firm in his 20s, grew up professionally under the tutelage of Carlyle’s three founders and eats, sleeps and breathes the firm, people familiar with the CEO transition said.”

Youngkin retired Sept. 30.