"I so look forward to being governor and actually working hard to unleash the potential of all Virginians . . . so that all Virginians — Black Virginians, Brown Virginians, White Virginians, yellow Virginians — can all achieve their aspirations and their ambitions," Youngkin, who is White, said in an April podcast that recently resurfaced. "And this is what America is about. And this is what Virginia should be about."