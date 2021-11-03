All summer, his biggest applause line at Republican rallies has been a vow to immediately ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. Given that the academic concept about systemic racism is not in Virginia’s K-12 curriculum, and that curriculum policy is generally carried out by the state Board of Education, not the governor’s office, it’s not entirely clear what action Youngkin will take, though he could issue an executive order expressing the priority of the governor on the topic.