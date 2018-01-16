State Sen. William Stanley (R-Franklin), center, says Democrats are threatening to kill or delay a bill to help a shuttered Southweast Virginia hospital re-open. Also pictured are Sen. Ryan McDougal (R-Hanover), left, and former Sen. Jeffrey McWaters (R-Virginia Beach). (Steve Helber/AP)

RICHMOND — A Republican state senator said Democrats were trying to “strong arm” him into supporting Medicaid expansion by killing a bill intended to help a shuttered hospital in his poor Southwest Virginia district.

The allegation promises to inflame tensions just as the bipartisan honeymoon for newly inaugurated Gov. Ralph Northam (D) seemed to be drawing to an abrupt end.

Republican legislators killed off a slew of gun-control bills backed by the governor on Monday. And Northam irked them hours later in formal speech that GOP legislators called overly partisan. House and Senate Republicans called a new conference Tuesday morning to continuing voicing their complaints about the speech.

[Gov. Northam spends first workday watching GOP decimate Democratic bills]

The Democrats’ allegedly hardball approach could also signal how vigorously they intend to fight for expansion, a top priority for Northam, as it had been for his predecessor, former governor Terry McAuliffe (D).

On Facebook late Monday night, Sen. William Stanley (R-Franklin) said that Democrats have threatened to kill or delay a bill to help Patrick County Hospital reopen — unless he agreed to support Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.

Like the overwhelming majority of GOP legislators, Stanley has opposed expansion. He played a leading role in blocking McAuliffe’s efforts to get around the General Assembly’s opposition, pushing a budget amendment in 2014 that blocked the governor’s ability to expand unilaterally.

[In Virginia, the road to a budget comes with twists and turns]

He said Democrats have turned the hospital into a pawn in that fight.

“I’m heartbroken that they would try to pull this stunt on something that has nothing do with what they’re trying to achieve,” Stanley told The Washington Post. “And I’m not going to stand for it. This is not the time for that fight. That discussion, that debate will occur in this body, but this is not the vehicle for them to try to push through an agenda.”

Asked about Stanley’s claim, Senate Minority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) was dismissive, saying, “I think he’s just getting a little excited.” He declined to elaborate.

Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington) declined to respond directly, but said Medicaid expansion would benefit the hospital.

“We would be delighted if Senator Stanley found it within himself to support Medicaid expansion,” she said. “The hospital would then have more insured patients, less debt to spread around and the certainty that a certain revenue stream would be coming in. More of Senator Stanley’s constituents would have access to healthcare when they need it. We would be delighted to work with him on Medicaid expansion. That’s my answer.”

Patrick County Hospital opened in 1962, after a three-year fundraising drive in which workers in local textile, tobacco and coal industries chipped in 75 cents to $1 a week. Run by the county for years, it was owned and operated by Pioneer Health Systems, which filed for bankruptcy in 2016. The hospital closed in September 2017.

Virginia Community Capital, public-private partnership that was the hospital’s biggest creditor, bought the hospital at auction in December, The Enterprise reported at the time.

Stanely’s bill would extend the state’s certification of the hospital, which expired Dec. 31, for another year. He said the certification would make the property more attractive to purchasers. A new owner would still need to go through the federal certification process, but having the state certification remain in place could speed re-opening by several months, he said.

Stanley’s bill would pass in the Senate on a strict party-line vote, since Republicans control the chamber by a 21-to-19 majority. But he is also seeking an emergency clause to speed the measure to Northam’s desk and allow it take effect immediately rather than on July 1, when most new laws kick in. He needed a supermajority of 32 senators - including Democrats - for that.

But on Tuesday, the vote was 30 to 10 - two votes short of the number Stanley needed.

The 25-bed hospital serves a large swath of rural Virginia, Stanley said.

Democrats say Medicaid expansion would provide healthcare coverage to an estimated 400,000 uninsured Virginians and create 30,000 new jobs. Republicans opposed to expansion have questioned whether the federal government can afford to make good on its promise to pick up most of the tab, which in Virginia would amount to $2 billion a year.

Some Republicans who opposed expansion under McAuliffe have signaled their willingness to expand health-care coverage in some form under Northam.